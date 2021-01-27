36th edition of the Festival Automobile International: Maserati MC20 awarded 'Most beautiful supercar of the year 2021'

Klaus Busse, Maserati Head of Design, said, "We are honoured to receive this coveted accolade, which recognizes the work of an entire team who have made a whole-hearted commitment to this unique project, creating a car that opens a new chapter in Maserati's history."

MC20 is a mix of elegance, sporting prowess and personality, and a genuine masterpiece of style, which inaugurates a new era for the Trident Brand. Designed at the Centro Stile Maserati in Turin, the MC20 marks Maserati's return to the super sports car segment, with a car that combines mind-blowing performance, ground-breaking technology and audacious technical solutions.

The MC20 is a model that identifies itself by its uniquely Italian character. A tasteful, pure concept, without stylistic excesses: the timeless design that has always been the signature of Maserati cars of all eras. The innate class and purity of its lines highlight a personality of sheer sporting brilliance: the upper part of the car is a sculpted artwork, while its lower section is a concentrate of pure technology. The MC20's design achieves a perfect balance between opposites, with the ideal mix between craftsmanship and engineering, which combines the unique quality of hand workmanship and the absolute precision of the most advanced production processes. Developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab and produced at the historic plant in Modena, MC20 is 100% made in Italy.

The most distinctive feature of the new super sports car is its exclusive butterfly doors, which are not only aesthetically stunning but also provide the driver and passengers with easier access, both inside and outside the cabin. This supercar is the first Maserati to have vertical headlights: a real revolution in the brand's design criteria. The wide, low, horizontal rear light clusters are equally distinctive.

MC20's superb looks conceal an uncompromisingly sporty soul, with the new 630hp V6 Nettuno engine that delivers 0-100 km/h acceleration in under 2.9 seconds and a top speed over 325 km/h: an engine 100% patented, conceived, designed and built entirely by Maserati.

