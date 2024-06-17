36th Marine Money Week Convenes in New York City: Global Dealmakers Gather to Do Business

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 36th annual Marine Money Week will convene June 24–26th at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. As the world's largest gathering of shipowners, investors and ship financiers, the event is a hot spot for global equity and debt dealmaking. It is also a unique opportunity to gather market intelligence and networking in today's most pivotal global industry.

Who Should Attend:

Public & Private Equity Investors: From 2017–2024, shipping stocks achieved an astonishing 27.9% per annum return, outperforming nearly all other sectors including large cap stocks (12.6%) and small cap stocks (6.7%). Only Artificial Intelligence outperformed shipping over this period. Market players discuss what comes next.

Middle Market Private Credit & ABL: With more than $300 billion in annual deal flow, the asset-intensive maritime industry is an active market for lenders. Marine Money Week is an ideal opportunity for loan origination.

Financial Advisors and Investment Banks: The maritime industries have entered a period of consolidation with a higher-than-normal volume of Mergers & Acquisitions. This trend is set to continue.

Lawyers & Transaction Service Providers: The volume of cross-border maritime transactions is set to expand with the delivery of next generation, fuel-efficient vessels. Creative structuring and capital formation is vital to optimizing investments.

Infrastructure Funds: There has been a sharp uptick in the volume of maritime investments made by infrastructure funds, including take-private transactions. This trend is set to continue for maritime infrastructure, ports and vessel owning.

Event Details:

SOURCE Marine Money