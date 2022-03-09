37 Days into Service to And from Walt Disney World® Resorts, The Sunshine Flyer Has Raised Six Figures for Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to overwhelming demand, the themed motorcoach experience Sunshine Flyer is well on its way to donating over $300,000 to Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, the organization announced today.

"Our initial goal was to raise $100,000 for Make-A-Wish, and now thanks to the support of Sunshine Flyer guests, we anticipate tripling that goal," said Sunshine Flyer Vice President Tony Glibkowski. "Everyone at the Sunshine Flyer is proud to be working with such an important cause, and we want to grant as many wishes as possible."

The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer anticipates raising enough money to grant over 30 wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Launched in partnership by Transportation Management Services (TMS), Academy Bus, and Empire Coach Line in late December 2021, the Sunshine Flyer committed to donate 50% of all revenue from the first 50,000 passengers during the first 50 days of service to Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida in celebration of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary. Additionally, the company announced that all Make-A-Wish children and their families will receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for their Disney wishes indefinitely.

"As we near the end of our first 50 days of service, we could not be more thankful for the overwhelming customer response we've received. We're proud to transform some of that excitement into Make-A-Wish, which is such an impactful organization," said Frank Sherman, CEO of TMS. "In launching the Sunshine Flyer, we knew how important it was that we give back to the Orlando community. Make-A-Wish Northern and Central Florida is the perfect partner for us, and we are honored to support them in continuing to make a difference in the lives of children, families, and communities throughout the region."

Tickets for the Sunshine Flyer must be booked at least four days ahead of arrival. Tickets are $17.00 per adult and $12.50 per child each way. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com .

About The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS), Academy Bus and Empire Coach Line that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, the Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

CARLEIGH RINEFIERD

MEKKY MEDIA RELATIONS

614-446-2952

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sunshine Flyer