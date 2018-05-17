37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI Indexes

MSCI Index is one of the most popular tools for investment portfolio managers all over the world to measure performance and risk. By June 2015, out of the top 100 capital management companies, 97 have used MSCI Indexes as benchmarks, according to the estimates by Morningstar, Bloomberg and eVestment.

Being listed on MSCI Indexes signifies capital attention. According to MSCI, the capitals that follow MSCI Emerging Markets Index and MSCI World Index are around $1.6 trillion and $3.2 trillion per year, respectively.

37 Interactive Entertainment's business is mainly comprised of development and publishing of cultural and creative products, as well as sales and production of plastic automotive fuel tanks. In addition to mobile games and browser games, the emerging tech company has also engaged in industries such as film, television, anime, music, virtual reality, etc. Towards the end of 2017, 37 Interactive Entertainment revenue totaled RMB 6.189 billion, up 17.9%, among which the total net profit of shareholders was RMB 1.62 billion, up 51.43%. With its mobile games business growth rate higher than 100%, 37 Interactive Entertainment has no doubt become a blue-chip stock in the gaming sector.

Swiss financial service company UBS estimated that the MSCI Indexes inclusion will bring $18.5 billion net inflow to China's A-shares market. UBS also predicted that the proportion of A-shares stocks will continue to grow in MSCI Indexes over the next few years. After making the MSCI Indexes entry, the 234 A-shares stocks, such as 37 Interactive Entertainment, will certainly gain more attention in the future from the global capital markets.

SOURCE 37 Interactive Entertainment