37% of Growth to Originate from Asia for Cardiovascular Catheters Market: By Product and Geography | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Technavio

Key Cardiovascular Catheters Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 5.97 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.66% YoY growth (%): 0.97% Performing market contribution: Asia at 37% Key consumer countries: US, India , Russian Federation , China , and Brazil

Regional Market Analysis

Asia will register the highest growth rate of 37% among the other regions. Therefore, the cardiovascular catheters market in Asia is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

and are the key markets for cardiovascular catheters in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the North American and ROW regions. The rise in the incidence of CVDs will facilitate the cardiovascular catheters market growth in Asia over the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., and Terumo Corp. are few of the key vendors in the Cardiovascular Catheters Market.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The company offers various cardiovascular catheters such as Advisor HD Grid Mapping Catheter, FlexAbility Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, and TactiCath Quartz Contact Force Ablation Catheter for electrophysiology, XIENCE Family of Drug-Eluting Stents and TREK Balloon Dilation Catheters for coronary interventions. B. Braun Melsungen AG- The company offers various cardiovascular catheters under broad categories such as interventional vascular therapy, angiography diagnosis, electrophysiology, etc. These offerings also include coronary catheters and coronary guiding catheters. Some of the brand names of various cardiovascular catheters offered by the company include SeQuent NEO NC, NSE Alpha, etc.

The company offers various cardiovascular catheters under broad categories such as interventional vascular therapy, angiography diagnosis, electrophysiology, etc. These offerings also include coronary catheters and coronary guiding catheters. Some of the brand names of various cardiovascular catheters offered by the company include SeQuent NEO NC, NSE Alpha, etc. Becton, Dickinson and Co.- Through its subsidiary C R Bard, the company largely offers catheters for angioplasty one of the common cardiovascular procedures. This offering includes LUTONIX 035 Drug Coated Balloon PTA Catheter, which is a drug coated balloon catheter that delivers palcitaxal to the artrial wall in a single, short inflation. Similarly, the company also offers Atlas PTA Dilatation Catheters and Conquest 40 PTA Dilatation Catheters.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Cardiovascular Catheters Market.

Rising incidence of cardiac diseases and growth of insurance providers:

One of the key factors driving growth in the cardiovascular catheters market is the rising incidence of cardiac diseases and the growth of insurance providers. The incidence of heart diseases is increasing in developed as well as developing countries. With the expanding aging population base in developed as well as developing countries, the prevalence of heart diseases will likely increase, which, in turn, will augment the growth of the global heart disease treatment devices market during the forecast period. The prevalence of heart valve diseases is also rising due to the increased life expectancy in the elderly population. Thus, the growing prevalence of heart valve diseases such as CHD, aortic stenosis, and mitral heart valve diseases is likely to increase the demand for heart disease treatment devices, including cardiovascular catheters, and drive market growth.

Cardiovascular Catheters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.66% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.97 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russian Federation, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

