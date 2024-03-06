37th Annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Returns May 3-5th, 2024

PORTLAND, Ore., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon's largest multicultural festival is back. The Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association (PGSCA) and Treadway Events presents the 37th annual Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on May 3rd, 4th & 5th, 2024, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland, Oregon.

Banda Zeta Performing at the Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

The bilingual event will be open between 11 am and 11 pm daily with special attractions and featured performances. Top entertainment includes the internationally acclaimed Mariachi Ciudad de Guadalajara, direct from the city of Guadalajara, to Oregon's very own Ballet Folklorico Mexico En La Sangre.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park will be filled with delicious food, drinks, and desserts, from over 45 vendors serving authentic Mexican flavors and other regional specialties. Peruse authentic, unique crafts in the Guadalajara Artisan Village! Explore handcrafted artworks and artifacts in the open-air market, take advantage of opportunities to meet with the artisans who have traveled from Guadalajara and Tonala, Mexico.

The Fiesta will have an expansion of the popular Plaza de Niños and will provide families and kids with fun cultural crafts, games, activities, and free face painting.

Other highlights include: Family Fun Carnival, headlining musicians, Student Assembly on Friday, Naturalization Ceremony, Rip City Boxing, a Premier Tequila Tasting Experience, and a Lotería/Bingo Game Booth with great prizes to win!

Admission purchased online is $12 for adults and teens 13 years of age and over and $10 for kids 6-12. Kids 5 and under enter free!

