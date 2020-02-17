37th Niwano Peace Prize Awarded to South Korean Zen Master, Venerable Pomnyun

TOKYO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Niwano Peace Foundation will award the 37th Niwano Peace Prize to the Venerable Pomnyun, a South Korean Zen master, in recognition of his extraordinary humanitarian work, environmental and social activism, and his inspiring effort to build relationships of trust and goodwill between those of different faiths and cultures.

An award presentation ceremony will take place in Tokyo on June 3. In addition to an award certificate, Ven. Pomnyun will receive a medal and a cash prize of 20 million yen. His Buddhist organization, Jungto Society, a community based on the teachings and principles of Buddhism, is dedicated to addressing modern problems that drive suffering, including environmental degradation, poverty, and violent conflict.

His international aid organization, Join Together Society, has sought to eradicate poverty and hunger through humanitarian relief and sustainable development initiatives in North Korea, India, etc.

In selecting Ven. Pomnyun as a recipient for 2020, the Niwano Peace Prize Committee said he "has demonstrated a long and broad commitment to advancing peace within a Buddhist framework, in partnership with those of other faiths," particularly Christianity. The committee also was "impressed with his focus on work outside Korea, on behalf of those of other faiths" such as Muslims in Mindanao, the Philippines; Hindus and others in India; and Rohingya in Myanmar/Bangladesh.

Niwano Peace Prize: The Niwano Peace Foundation established the Niwano Peace Prize to honor and encourage individuals and organizations that have contributed significantly to inter-religious cooperation, thereby furthering the cause of world peace, and to make their achievements known as widely as possible. The foundation hopes in this way both to enhance inter-religious understanding and cooperation and to encourage the emergence of still more persons devoted to working for world peace. The prize is named in honor of the founder and first president of the lay Buddhist organization Rissho Kosei-kai, Nikkyo Niwano.

Niwano Peace Foundation: The Niwano Peace Foundation was chartered in 1978 to contribute to the realization of world peace and the enhancement of a culture of peace. The foundation promotes research and other activities based on the spirit of religious principles and serves the cause of peace in such fields as education, science, religion and philosophy.

Contact:

(Mr.) Seiji Hironaka/(Ms.) Natsuki Kudo

Niwano Peace Foundation

Tel: +81-3-3226-4371

Fax: +81-3-3226-1835

info@npf.or.jp

http://www.npf.or.jp/english/

SOURCE Niwano Peace Foundation

Related Links

http://www.npf.or.jp

