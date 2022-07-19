38% False Eyelashes Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Forecast to 2025 - by Distribution Channel and Geography

The ethical sourcing of raw materials may hamper the growth of the false eyelashes market during the forecast period. There is growing pressure on cosmetic and ingredient manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices for the procurement of raw materials. With the need for efficiency in procurement and the rise in ethical consumerism, vendors are taking initiatives toward sustainable development. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)) have been opposing mink hair-based false eyelashes as minks are kept captive in small cramped wire cages in unhealthy conditions. Vendors are focusing on developing alternative methods for testing and sourcing ingredients. Cruelty-free options include polybutylene terephthalate synthetic fibers or repurposed human lashes.

False Eyelashes Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Distribution channel (offline and online).

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The growing penetration of organized retail stores has enabled eye makeup brands to expand their visibility and reach as these retailers stock different varieties of products from multiple brands.

False Eyelashes Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA).

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

China is a key market for false eyelashes in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing working women population and the rising consciousness about appearance and eye makeup will facilitate the false eyelashes market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Notes:

The Y-O-Y growth rate of the false eyelashes market was estimated to be 6.10% in 2021.

The false eyelashes market report offers information on several market vendors, including American International Inc., Amorepacific Group Inc., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Esqido Ltd., Huda Beauty FZ-LLC, KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. among others.

The introduction of customizable false eyelashes is identified as a key trend that will positively impact the growth of the market during the next five years.

The false eyelashes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing heavily on building brands and brand equity to compete in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American International Inc.

Amorepacific Group Inc.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Esqido Ltd.

Huda Beauty FZ-LLC

KISS Products Inc.

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

