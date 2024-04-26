38 North Studio Wins "Best Music Studio" at 2024 Wammie Awards, Honoring Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area Music Artists

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 38 North Studio of Falls Church, Virginia, has won the coveted Best Music Studio award at the 36th Annual Wammie Music Awards. The award was presented to co-founders Sarah Marks and Buddy Speir at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia on April 20, 2024 based upon the votes of over 32,000 music fans in the Washington, D.C. area.

38 North Studio artists who also won 2024 Wammies are:

Left to Right: (back row) Ryan Shakeri (Cherub Tree), Check Ferrell (The Gayle Harrod Band), Sarah Marks, Buddy Speir, Reese Clutter (38 North Studio); (front row) Gayle Harrod (The Gayle Harrod Band), Brenna Dascoulias (Cherub Tree); Mike Shade, Dan Henderson (Pictrola).

• Gayle Harrod Band, WINNER Best Blues Artist; Best Blues Album, Temptation; Best Blues Song, In the Dark of the Night

• The Loving Paupers, WINNER Best World/Global Album, Ladders

• Cherub Tree, WINNER Best Punk Song, Artist, not yours, never was

• Pictrola, WINNER Best Folk Song, More Than We Can Fix!

Managing partner Buddy Speir, a lifetime musician who is a past Wammie winner himself for his guitar work and producer of Gayle Harrod's Temptation, said of the win: "We've worked really hard over the last couple of years to create a place where artists feel at home. With our selection of vintage gear and innovative modern products, and our fantastic sounding rooms, we're able to support a wide range of musical projects and artistic visions. We all love doing this every day, and are always looking forward to bringing the next project that lands with us to life."

The 2024 Wammie Music Awards were hosted by the MuisicanShip with support from iHeartMedia and WUSA9.

About 38 North Studio. Launched in January 2019, 38 North Studio was founded with the mission to support music artists seeking to germinate long term projects in concert with an established in-house set of producers, engineers, session players, and video specialists. In its five years since, the studio has continued to hone its practice of supporting recording artists with a combination of top-quality gear, along with a strong sense of project management, to create an environment that feels custom built for each client. Interested artists have access to expert music composition, recording practices, and video/marketing pros to amplify their artistry.

The studio's physical space was designed by musicians for musicians, to be the ultimate in masterful sound built into a modern yet welcoming design. Picturesque for videographers and photographers, the space enables artists to go beyond just recording, also hosting social media and release events and special concerts for those particular to excellence in music.

