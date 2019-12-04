38% of Americans Have Been a Victim of ID Theft or Data Breaches in the Past Year: YouGov/ScoreSense® Survey

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 38% of Americans have been victims of identity theft or data breaches in the past year, according to a survey conducted by YouGov plc on behalf of ScoreSense®.

The study also found that, although the majority of Americans (77%) are concerned about these threats, less than half (48%) are taking measures to protect themselves by utilizing tools to monitor their credit or prevent ID theft. The latter cohort includes 36% of Gen Z Americans between ages 18 and 22.

"All Americans, but especially the youngest members of our workforce, need to remember that the power to safeguard their credit is entirely in their hands," said Sanjay Baskaran, CEO of One Technologies, LLC, parent company of ScoreSense. "We developed ScoreSense as an innovative solution to place consumers in control of their credit. In addition to empowering people with knowledge of their credit scores, and an understanding of what's behind them, we give our members the tools they need to protect themselves and their families from cybercriminals who can destroy their credit."

ScoreSense ( https://www.scoresense.com ) serves as a one-stop digital resource where consumers can access credit scores and reports from all three main credit bureaus—TransUnion®, Equifax®, and Experian®—and understand what is most affecting their credit. As part of its mission to deliver information and insights which enable consumers to keep their finances and families secure, ScoreSense provides customers with cutting-edge credit monitoring and ID theft protection to safeguard and maintain their credit. These products include $1 Million Identity Theft Insurance to help offset the high cost of repair should identity thieves strike.

The following age ranges were used to determine generation splits: Gen Z (18-22), Millennial (23-38), Gen X (39-54), Boomers (55-73).

About YouGov

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov plc. Total sample size was 1,293 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between September 30 and October 1, 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

About One Technologies

One Technologies, LLC harnesses the power of technology, analytics and its people to create solutions that empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their financial lives. The firm's consumer credit products include ScoreSense ®, which enables members to seamlessly access, interact with, and understand their credit profiles from all three main bureaus using a single application. The ScoreSense platform is continually updated to give members deeper insights, personalized tools and one-on-one Customer Care support that can help them make the most sense of their credit. The One Technologies product suite also includes NationalCreditReport.com®, which offers the convenience of a complete credit profile in one place and gives consumers the tools to take control of their financial futures.

One Technologies is headquartered in Dallas and was established in October 2000. For more information, please visit https://onetechnologies.net/ .

