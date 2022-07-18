38% of Footwear Market to Originate from APAC, Market Expands with Rising Demand for Exclusive Designer Collections

Vendor Insights-

The footwear market report also offers information on several market vendors, including adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. among others. The footwear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

adidas AG - The company offers a wide range of footwear under the brands of Reebok and Adidas.

Burberry Group Plc - The company offers a wide range of footwear such as sandals, formal shoes, boots, sneakers, and others.

New Balance Athletics Inc. - The company offers a wide range of footwear such as lifestyle shoes, baseball shoes, hiking and trail shoes, work shoes, sandals, soccer shoes, boots, and others.

Get More Information on Macro & Micro Economic Factor Analysis, Statistical Tools, and Trend Projection. Request Sample Copy (Including Graphs & Tables) of this Report

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The footwear market is segmented by Product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), End-user (women, men, and children), and Distribution channel (offline and online). The footwear market share growth in the nonathletic footwear segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factors driving the demand for non-athletic footwear include the growing consumer fashion consciousness and the rising introduction of trendy shoes in the men and children segments. In addition, the demand for private-label brands is increasing due to the availability of top-quality product offerings at low prices. The growth in the demand for premium non-athletic footwear is mainly attributed to the rising disposable income of the population across the globe. High disposable incomes of consumers raise their spending power, empowering them to spend more on premium fashion products such as footwear.

Download Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments on Higher Priority

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Footwear Market Driver:

Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization:

The vendors are constantly innovating and introducing new patterns and designs due to market competition and evolving customer demand because of continuous changes in the fashion industry. Customers seek footwear for formal, especially leather footwear, and casual, such as sports or canvas shoes, purposes. Therefore, the vendors regularly expand their brand and product lines. Athletic footwear belongs to the promoted product segment. The demand for such footwear has been increasing because of the availability of innovative products, which offer premium appeal, that can also be used as partywear. High demand and premiumization allow manufacturers to increase the price of their products. Innovations in designs and celebrity endorsements of products have enabled vendors to cater to the demand from the high-income customer base. Key vendors design personalized and customized athletic shoes to expand their customer base.

Footwear Market Challenge:

Rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices:

Several international vendors, such as Prada,Tapestry, and D&G, have their own production facilities or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Asian countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. This is due to the availability of low-cost manufacturing and the low cost of operations in these countries. However, in the last decade, the cost of labor in these countries rose rapidly, which increased the cost of production. Evolving and dynamic economic conditions have also adversely affected the cost of labor in countries from which the vendors import their supplies. Therefore, the rising cost of production for the manufacturers lowers their profit margins. Fluctuations in raw material costs are another challenge for vendors. The cost of these materials is also dependent on transportation costs. The transportation costs incurred by companies include taxes, duties, and fuel costs. A major portion of the transportation cost incurred by the vendors is the cost of fuel, which fluctuates frequently. An increase in transportation costs increases the cost of end products.

For More Insights on the Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will Help Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies. Read Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Tactical Footwear Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tactical footwear market share is expected to increase to USD 526.77 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the tactical footwear market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Find More Research Insights Here

Online Footwear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The online footwear market share is expected to increase by USD 21.48 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%. The online footwear market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as transport and logistics disruptions to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Find More Research Insights Here

Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.13% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 16.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -0.72 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group PLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, accessories, luxury goods, footwear, and textiles

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Non athletic footwear

Athletic footwear

Non athletic footwear has the highest growth while athletic footwear has the lowest growth

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Non athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Non athletic footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Athletic footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Women

Men

Children

Here women have the highest growth than men and children segments.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Women - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Men - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End user

7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Here offline distribution has more growth than online distribution

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Distribution channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

APAC was the largest region of the market in 2020

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 39: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 42: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 46: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 47: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 49: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 51: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.1.1 Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization

10.1.2 Rising demand for exclusive designer collections

10.1.3 High influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions

10.2 Market challenges

10.2.1 Rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices

10.2.2 Availability of counterfeit products

10.2.3 Stringent government regulations for procurement of raw materials such as leather

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

10.3.1 Increasing demand for customized footwear

10.3.2 Rising demand for footwear made of organic leather

10.3.3 Emergence of smart shoes

11. Vendor Landscape

11.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Industry risks

12. Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 59: adidas AG - Overview

Exhibit 60: adidas AG - Business segments

Exhibit 61: adidas AG – Key news

Exhibit 62: adidas AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 64: ASICS Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 65: ASICS Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: ASICS Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 67: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 69: Burberry Group Plc - Overview

Exhibit 70: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Burberry Group Plc – Key news

Exhibit 72: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 New Balance Athletics Inc.

Exhibit 74: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 76: New Balance Athletics Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 77: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 78: Nike Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Nike Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Nike Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 81: Nike Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 PUMA SE

Exhibit 83: PUMA SE - Overview

Exhibit 85: PUMA SE– Key news

Exhibit 86: PUMA SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: PUMA SE - Segment focus

12.9 Skechers USA Inc.

Exhibit 88: Skechers USA Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Skechers USA Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 91: Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 93: Under Armour Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Under Armour Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 96: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 VF Corp.

Exhibit 98: VF Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 99: VF Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 100: VF Corp.– Key news

Exhibit 101: VF Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: VF Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Exhibit 103: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 104: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 105: Wolverine World Wide Inc.– Key news

Exhibit 106: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 107: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Segment focus

13. Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.1.1 Market definition

13.1.2 Objectives

13.1.3 Notes and caveats

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 109: Research Methodology

Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 111: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio