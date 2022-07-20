38% of Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Growth to Originate from North America, Companies Like - 3D Systems Corp. Offers ProJet 360, ProJet 460 Plus, ProJet 5500X, and ProJet 3500 HDMax.

Regional Analysis & Forecasts:

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the global 3D printing of medical devices market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices will facilitate the global 3D printing medical devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Company Profiles & Landscape:

The global 3D printing medical devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and advances in technology to compete in the market. Some of the key information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies include:

Autodesk Inc. - The company offers 3D printing medical devices such as Fusion 360.

EnvisionTEC GmBH - The company offers 3D printing medical devices such as Micro Plus CDLM, Envision One CDLM HT, Vida HD cDLM, and others.

Formlabs Inc. - The company offers 3D printing medical devices such as Form 3, Form 3L, and Fuse 1.

Key Market Driver: Qualitative and Quantitative Insights

3D printing technologies are increasingly being used to develop patient-matched (or patient-specific) devices and surgical instrumentation by using a patient's own medical imaging. The nature of additive layer manufacturing in 3D printing enables clinicians to fabricate customized implants with any complex shape or geometric feature. This facilitates the creation of engineered porous structures, tortuous internal channels, and internal support structures that would not be possible using conventional subtractive manufacturing techniques irrespective of costs. However, the use of 3D implants can significantly reduce the cosmetic deformities associated with such surgeries. 3D printing is increasingly being used in the construction of custom joint prostheses. In addition to enhanced patient comfort, 3D printing can be used to develop customized prosthetics that suit and fit the wearer. However, the technology allows customization of the hearing aids as per the unique anatomy of the patient's ear canal while being cost-effective and efficient.

Major Market Challenge: Insights to Optimize Risk-return Trade-off

The high capital costs of 3D printing medical devices are restricting its widespread adoption. The high costs are significantly attributed to the equipment required for 3D printing or outsourced print service contracts and the advanced software used for post-processing. The source of high costs of printing is the proprietary raw materials that 3D printer manufacturers sell at high-profit margins. Furthermore, end-users also must make significant investments in training or hiring skilled personnel to ensure the production of high-quality devices. A clinical 3D printing laboratory requires trained ancillary staff to carry out the actual printing of the model. The time required to produce for most 3D printers, while dependent on the number of layers to be printed, typically ranges from hours to days. This limits the viability of its use in mass manufacturing in certain areas unless several hundred 3D printers are purchased and operated simultaneously. These factors are restricting the widespread adoption of 3D printers.

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Autodesk Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

