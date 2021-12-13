38% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Isobutanol Market | Increasing Demand for Coatings in Automotive Sector to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for coatings in the automotive sector and the advent of innovative chemical distribution channels are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as harmful effects on the environment and human health will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The isobutanol market report is segmented by Application (solvent, intermediate for glycol ethers and esters, textiles, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The isobutanol market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BASF SE - The company offers, isobutanol which is colorless, the mobile solvent of medium volatility which is used as feedstock for syntheses.

Dow Inc. - The company offers Isobutanol which is used as lubricant additives, automotive coatings, infrastructure coatings, and others.

Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers Eastman Isobutanol which is a medium boiling, slow evaporating, colorless liquid that is useful in organic synthesis, as a chemical intermediate, and as a solvent in coating applications.

INEOS Group Holdings SA - The company offers n-Butano and 2-Ethyl Hexanol under oxo-alcohols which is used as solvent featuring excellent reactivity as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of acrylic monomers and plasticizers.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.. - The company offers Isobutanol which is used as a raw material for coating resins, Isobutyl acrylate, paint thinners, and others. On the other hand, it is widely used as a solvent because many organic materials are soluble in it.

The company offers Isobutanol which is used as a raw material for coating resins, Isobutyl acrylate, paint thinners, and others. On the other hand, it is widely used as a solvent because many organic materials are soluble in it.

Isobutanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.20% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 327.91 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.40 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Gevo Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., OQ SAOC, Perstorp Holding AB, and Sasol Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

