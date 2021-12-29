38% of Growth to Originate from Europe for Quantum Sensors Market|Evolving Opportunities with ADVA Optical Networking SE & AOSense Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The quantum sensors market size is expected to increase by USD 362.79 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.70% , according to the latest research report from Technavio.



The quantum sensors market covers the following areas:

Quantum Sensors Market - Driver & Challenge

The thriving quantum sensors market is attracting significant investments from market participants. Market players are increasing their focus on the development of new products to explore the potential applications of quantum sensors. Many governments across the world are providing grants to help vendors increase their R&D efforts. For instance, the US Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced to provide financial assistance for research in Quantum Information Science (QIS) related to both particle physics and fusion energy sciences. The funding is expected to support the development of highly sensitive quantum sensors for the detection of rare particles.

However, the slow process for the commercialization of any new product in the market is a major challenge. Market participants are undertaking many research projects and developing new products, but the commercialization of products is very slow. For instance, researchers have successfully achieved the manufacturing of quantum sensors by NV color center; however, the market is yet to witness any commercial impact of this discovery in any application.

Quantum Sensors Market - Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

Technavio analyzes the quantum sensors market by Product (atomic clocks, PAR quantum sensors, gravity sensors, magnetic sensors, and others), Application (military and defense, agriculture, oil and gas, automotive, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The quantum sensors market share growth by the segment of the atomic clock will be significant for revenue generation. As quantum sensors make use of supercooled or ultracold rubidium atoms, they can be integrated within atomic clocks to provide a high combinatorial level of accuracy. Atomic clocks are used in a wide range of applications that require effective measurement of time. The global quantum sensors market is still in the development stage, and constant R&D has led to the adoption of quantum-based atomic clocks in new emerging applications. This is driving the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

The quantum sensors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

AOSense Inc.

Apogee Instruments Inc.

GWR Instruments Inc.

Kipp and Zonen BV

LI-COR Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

M-Squared Lasers Ltd.

Muquans

Skye Instruments Ltd.

Quantum Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 362.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADVA Optical Networking SE, AOSense Inc., Apogee Instruments Inc., GWR Instruments Inc., Kipp and Zonen BV, LI-COR Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., M-Squared Lasers Ltd., Muquans, and Skye Instruments Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

