38% of Growth to Originate from North America for Phone-based Authentication Solutions Market | Increasing Number of Smart Connected Devices to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Phone-based Authentication Solutions Market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the phone-based authentication solutions market is the increasing number of smart connected devices . The number of smart connected devices across the world is expected to increase during the forecast period. Hence, several organizations are focusing on maintaining, managing, and monitoring data, which will increase the demand for network communications. Education, retail, and BFSI organizations are improving their processes by adopting the Internet of Things (IoT) for analysis.

The issues associated with system integration and interoperability will be a major challenge for the phone-based authentication solutions market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies in many industries such as BFSI and telecommunication causes system integration and interoperability issues. Many organizations face integration issues when implementing phone-based authentication solutions. Technical issues during operations can incur costs to the organization and reduce operational efficiency. Technical defects, server errors, and other malfunctions caused by hacking are the key issues associated with phone-based authentication solutions.

The phone-based authentication solutions market report is segmented by End-user (BFSI, PCI, government, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Some Companies Mentioned

The phone-based authentication solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product offerings to compete in the market.

Broadcom Inc.



Early Warning Services LLC



Entrust Datacard Corp.



Fujitsu Ltd.



HID Global Corp.



IDEMIA



OneSpan Inc.



SecureAuth Corp.



Shearwater Group Plc



Thales Group

Phone-based Authentication Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Early Warning Services LLC, Entrust Datacard Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., HID Global Corp., IDEMIA, OneSpan Inc., SecureAuth Corp., Shearwater Group Plc, and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

