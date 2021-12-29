38% of Growth to Originate from North America for Public Safety LTE Market| Evolving Opportunities with Airbus SE and AT and T Inc.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The public safety LTE market is set to grow by USD 4.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 23.09% as per the latest report by Technavio.

The public safety LTE market covers the following areas:

The public safety LTE market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The need for good network capacity is notably driving the public safety LTE devices market growth, although factors such as high costs of developing and maintaining LTE network infrastructures may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The Public Safety LTE Market is segmented by Product (eNB, handheld devices, and routers and modules) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The public safety LTE market share growth by the eNB segment will be significant for revenue generation. eNB is a key component in LTE networks and has been successful in data-intensive markets worldwide.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the public safety LTE devices market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Few Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings

The public safety LTE devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying advanced LTE devices independently or with the help of channel partners to compete in the market.

Airbus SE - The company offers public safety LTE solution namely Tactilon Agnet to manage emergency situations, as well as identify and prevent crimes.

AT and T Inc. - The company offers public safety LTE solution namely FirstNet.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers public safety LTE solutions namely Cisco FirstNet.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - The company offers public safety LTE solutions namely FirstRunner Compact Rapid Deployable 4G LTE system.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers LTE-based public safety networks to enable police departments to adopt visual commands to predict and respond quickly to incidents.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The public safety LTE market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Public Safety LTE Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Corp., Sierra Wireless Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

