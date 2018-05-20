38 to 140 °F In Just 40 Seconds: Midea Impresses Buyers At 2018 NRA Show with New FlashGriller

"We are excited to launch the new Midea FlashGriller at NRA Show, as it is an illustration of our excellence in innovation and is a clear indication that we are a leader in the field," says Gino Iacovella, Director of Business Development for Midea America's Division of Midea's Kitchen Appliances.

Using a combination of press grilling, infrared heating and magnetron cooking, the Midea FlashGriller is able to take a standard café sandwich from 38°F to 140°F in just 40 seconds. The systems are optimized to heat food evenly throughout, and create the perfect toasted finish on the surface.

In addition to optimizing heating efficiency, the Midea FlashGriller is equipped with data collection capabilities to help businesses optimize for menu and service processes.

The Midea FlashGriller's programmable control center is accessible via PC and USB port so cooking processes can be standardized effortlessly, even across multiple machines. It is capable of storing large quantities of recipe settings, ensuring that each sandwich, panini, bagel or burrito is cooked to perfection every time, regardless of the grill operator or the restaurant outlet. The control center also records machine usage data to accurately advise when core components need to be serviced before they are depleted, avoiding costly disruptions to restaurant operations.

Other notable features include a self-adjusting upper plate that molds to contents, an auto-opening lid that acts as an additional safeguard for product consistency, clear progress display so servers can advise customers of accurate order wait times, and automatic power-save mode.

"We are establishing ourselves as a trusted brand in the restaurant industry and are showing buyers that we have a comprehensive range of exciting cutting-edge professional appliances on offer," says Gino.

About Midea Kitchen Appliance Division

Founded in 1968, Midea Kitchen Appliance Division is affiliated to Midea Group, one of the largest household appliance manufacturers in China. With sales revenue exceeding $3 billion in 2017, Midea Kitchen Appliance Division is No.1 major appliances manufacturer according reported by Euromonitor, and is the world's No. 1 microwave oven and No. 3 dishwasher manufacturer. It operates three production bases and two R&D centers in China in addition to a production base in Belarus and R&D centers in Bologna, Italy and Louisville, Kentucky.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/38-to-140-f-in-just-40-seconds-midea-impresses-buyers-at-2018-nra-show-with-new-flashgriller-300651471.html

SOURCE Midea Kitchen Appliance Division