39% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Electric Car Market: By Type (sedan, hatchback, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025 | Technavio

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Sedan



Hatchback



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The electric car market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the sedan segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Chery, Geely Auto Group, General Motors Co., KIA Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. are some of the major market participants.

One of the key factors driving growth in the electric car market is the increasing demand and sales of BEVs in the global market. The sales of PHEVs and BEVs recorded significant growth in 2021 globally, especially in China and the US and a few countries in Europe. The number of BEV manufacturers has increased in China over the past couple of years. This is due to the growing demand for new energy vehicles in the country. The presence of electric vehicles supporting infrastructure, government regulations, and subsidies and incentives on the use of all-electric vehicles are a few of the important factors driving the growth of the all-electric vehicle market in China. In Europe, countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Iceland, and Poland dominated the regional sales. The growing demand and sales of BEVs in these countries and regions are driving the growth of the global electric cars market.

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Electric Car Market report covers the following areas:

The high cost of ownership of BEVs will be a major challenge for the electric car market during the forecast period. BEVs or all-electric cars are costly compared with conventional vehicles, especially for the consumers of developing automotive markets. In developed automotive markets, the improved socio-economic conditions, developed electric vehicle infrastructure, higher localization of manufacturing, and government incentives/subsidies make BEVs significantly affordable. However, this does not hold true for emerging automotive markets. For the consumers in such markets, the cost of ownership of BEVs is higher compared with the ICE options available in the market. For the majority of consumers, the starting price of an entry-level BEV is costlier when compared with the available ICE options in that price segment. After-sales services such as maintenance of electric vehicle components are expensive due to the immature local market and non-availability of electric vehicle service parts. These factors have been hindering the growth of the global electric cars market.

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Electric Car Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Electric Car Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric car market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric car market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car market vendors

Electric Car Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 7.36 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Chery, Geely Auto Group, General Motors Co., KIA Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Sedan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hatchback - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

BMW AG

BYD Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.

Chery

Geely Auto Group

General Motors Co.

KIA Motor Corp

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

