39% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Glass Tableware Market | Technavio

Key Glass Tableware Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 1.10 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.02% YoY growth (%): 2.11% Performing market contribution: APAC at 39% Key consumer countries: China , US, India , Germany , and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

With 39% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. In APAC, glass tableware is mostly sold in China, India, and Japan. The market in APAC will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in other regions.

Glass tableware market growth in APAC would be aided by the rapid rise of the hospitality industry and an increase in pub and bar culture throughout the forecast period. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Furthermore, with increased economic activity, many countries' lower-middle class populations are moving towards the upper-middle class. Demand for high-end consumer goods and items, such as glass dinnerware, is increasing as a result of this transition. Many consumers in the region are transitioning from traditional stainless steel, plastic, and melamine tableware to glass tableware, which is propelling the region's glass tableware market.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

ANHUI DELI HOUSEHOLD GLASS Co. Ltd., Arc Holdings, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Kavalierglass AS, LA OPALA RG Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., OCEAN GLASS PUBLIC Co. Ltd., The Oneida Group Inc., Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS are few of the key vendors in the glass tableware market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

Borosil Glass Works Ltd. offers labware and glassware to pharmaceutical players, government laboratories, organizations involved in microbiology, biotechnology and food, and solid testing, and institutions of higher education.

Kavalierglass AS offers borosilicate glass for application in domestic, industrial, laboratory, and technical glass, pipes, and industrial apparatus.

Lenox Corp. offers glass tableware including dinnerware, drinkware, kitchen appliances, and other products.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the glass tableware market.

Growth of hospitality sector :

: Factors such as increased food consumption in terms of frequency of eating out increased awareness and tendencies among the youth of experimenting with various cuisines, and consumer brand sensitivity is driving the global foodservice sector. Urbanization and rising disposable money, combined with busy lifestyles, have increased by eating out. Furthermore, due to globalization, the youth are becoming more aware of and interested in numerous cuisines from around the world. As a result, the hotel industry has grown around the world, which has a beneficial impact on market growth.

Glass Tableware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.02% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ANHUI DELI HOUSEHOLD GLASS Co. Ltd., Arc Holdings, Bormioli Luigi Spa, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Cedar Glass Sae, Corelle Brands LLC, Glass Source GmbH, Inter, IKEA Holding BV, Kavalierglass AS, Krosno Glass SA, LA OPALA RG Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., OCEAN GLASS PUBLIC Co. Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Steelite International Ltd., TERMISIL Glass Sp. Zoo, The Oneida Group Inc. , Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, and WMF Group GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

