39 Tutera Senior Living Communities Named "Best" by U.S. News & World Report

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Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Apr 20, 2026, 09:15 ET

U.S. News "Best Senior Living" 2026 ratings underscore Tutera's commitment to exceptional care and resident satisfaction

Based on insights from 540,000 resident and family surveys nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutera Senior Living & Health Care, one of the nation's leading senior care providers, today announced that 39 of its communities across the U.S. have been recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 list of best senior living communities in the country.

U.S. News, one of the industry's most trusted and data-driven authorities on quality and resident satisfaction, created its annual "Best Senior Living" ratings to help seniors and their families research and choose the right community for their needs.

U.S. News develops the Best Senior Living ratings using extensive consumer feedback, awarding the "Best" recognition to communities that stand out for exceptional care and overall satisfaction.

Published in April 2026, the annual ratings are based on an evaluation of 540,000 survey responses from residents and their families across 3,000+ communities nationwide. Communities recognized as "Best" represent the highest-performing senior living providers based on direct feedback from those they serve.

"The U.S. News recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of our residents and their families," said Joe Tutera, chief executive officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. "To have 39 communities recognized at this level is a powerful testament to our teams' dedication to creating environments where residents feel supported, engaged and truly at home."

In addition to "Best" designations, select Tutera communities also earned "High Performing" accolades, placing them among the top 25% communities nationwide in key areas such as caregiving, activities and enrichment, management and staff, food and dining, and home-like environment.

"This recognition speaks to the consistency and quality of care delivered across our communities every day," said Randy Bloom, PhD, president and COO of Tutera. "What makes it especially meaningful is that it reflects the experiences of our residents and their families – the people we serve and care about most."

A full, searchable directory of the U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings is available at USNews.com, with regional highlights available here.

Below are the 39 Tutera communities recognized in U.S. News 2026 "Best Senior Living" ratings, including those earning "Best" designations and additional High Performing accolades.

Tutera 2026 U.S. News "Best Senior Living" Communities (By State)

Community

City

State

Best Category

High Performing Accolades

IOWA



Rolling Meadows Senior Living

Carroll

IA

Best Assisted Living

Activities & Enrichment

Eiler Senior Living

Clarinda

IA

Best Assisted Living

Feels Like Home

Floyd Senior Living

Sergeant Bluff

IA

Best Assisted Living

Feels Like Home

Greenfield Manor

Greenfield

IA

Best Assisted Living

Management & Staff; Caregiving; Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

Thomas Grove

Marion

IA

Management & Staff; Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

ILLINOIS



Church Creek

Arlington Heights

IL

Best Independent Living; Best Memory Care

Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home; Memory Care Activities & Enrichment; Memory Care Food & Dining

Oakley Courts

Freeport

IL

Best Assisted Living

Management & Staff; Caregiving; Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

Courtyard Estates of Kewanee

Kewanee

IL

Best Assisted Living

Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

Bridle Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care Community

Mahomet

IL

Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care

The Lodge at Manito Assisted Living & Memory Care

Manito

IL

Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

Ridgeland Senior Living

Matteson

IL

Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care

Caregiving; Food & Dining; Memory Care Feels Like Home

Legacy Estates of Monmouth

Monmouth

IL

Best Assisted Living

Management & Staff; Caregiving

Morningside of Sterling

Sterling

IL

Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care

Memory Care Management & Staff

INDIANA



Smith Farms Manor

Auburn

IN

Best Independent Living

Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

Park Square Manor

Avon

IN

Best Independent Living

Meadowood Senior Living

Bloomington

IN

Best Independent Living

Food & Dining

The Crossings at Banta Pointe

Indianapolis

IN

Feels Like Home

The Forum at the Crossing

Indianapolis

IN

Memory Care Activities & Enrichment

Jefferson Manor

Kokomo

IN

Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

The Crossings at Kokomo

Kokomo

IN

Best Independent Living; Best Assisted Living

Management & Staff; Caregiving; Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

Oak Woods Manor

La Porte

IN

Best Independent Living

The Crossings at Noblesville

Noblesville

IN

Best Memory Care

Feels Like Home; Management & Staff; Caregiving; Activities & Enrichment

McKay Manor

Shelbyville

IN

Best Independent Living

Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home; Food & Dining

Sycamore Manor

Terre Haute

IN

Best Independent Living

Fox Ridge Manor

Vincennes

IN

Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

KANSAS



Brandon Woods at Alvamar

Lawrence

KS

Best Independent Living

Activities & Enrichment

Stratford Commons Memory Care Community

Overland Park

KS

Best Memory Care

Mission Chateau Senior Living Community

Prairie Village

KS

Best Independent Living; Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care

Caregiving; Feels Like Home; Food & Dining; Management & Staff; Activities & Enrichment

MISSOURI



Carnegie Village Senior Living Community

Belton

MO

Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care

Activities & Enrichment

Tiffany Springs Senior Living Community

Kansas City

MO

Best Assisted Living

Feels Like Home

Maryville Living Center – Assisted Living

Maryville

MO

Best Assisted Living

Activities & Enrichment

NEBRASKA



Morton Senior Living

Nebraska City

NE

Best Memory Care

Feels Like Home

Greene Senior Living

Seward

NE

Best Assisted Living

Management & Staff; Caregiving; Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home; Food & Dining

OKLAHOMA



Country Gardens Assisted Living Community

Muskogee

OK

Best Assisted Living

Caregiving; Feels Like Home

SOUTH CAROLINA



Wesley Court

Boiling Springs

SC

Best Assisted Living

Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

TENNESSEE



Fieldstone Place

Clarksville

TN

Best Independent Living; Best Assisted Living

Management & Staff; Caregiving; Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home

Park Place of Fountain City

Knoxville

TN

Best Independent Living

Feels Like Home

The Premier Neighborhood at Tellico Village

Loudon

TN

Best Assisted Living; Best Memory Care

Caregiving; Activities & Enrichment; Memory Care Caregiving; Memory Care Feels Like Home

Morningside of Springfield

Springfield

TN

Best Independent Living; Best Assisted Living

Activities & Enrichment; Feels Like Home; Food & Dining

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is a Kansas City-based, family-owned diversified post-acute senior health care provider operating 108 senior living communities in 11 states nationwide. As one of the nation's premier senior care providers, Tutera offers its residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-surgery rehabilitation, and memory care. In 1985, Dominic F. Tutera, M.D., founded Tutera to provide compassionate patient care with the uncompromising values of integrity, respect, hospitality, and positivity. Tutera still embodies those values today. Tutera is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their families through senior living and health care experts who inspire and promote individuality and personal happiness. Visit www.Tutera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

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