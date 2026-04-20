39 Tutera Senior Living Communities Named "Best" by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News "Best Senior Living" 2026 ratings underscore Tutera's commitment to exceptional care and resident satisfaction

Based on insights from 540,000 resident and family surveys nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutera Senior Living & Health Care, one of the nation's leading senior care providers, today announced that 39 of its communities across the U.S. have been recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 list of best senior living communities in the country.

U.S. News, one of the industry's most trusted and data-driven authorities on quality and resident satisfaction, created its annual "Best Senior Living" ratings to help seniors and their families research and choose the right community for their needs.

U.S. News develops the Best Senior Living ratings using extensive consumer feedback, awarding the "Best" recognition to communities that stand out for exceptional care and overall satisfaction.

Published in April 2026, the annual ratings are based on an evaluation of 540,000 survey responses from residents and their families across 3,000+ communities nationwide. Communities recognized as "Best" represent the highest-performing senior living providers based on direct feedback from those they serve.

"The U.S. News recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of our residents and their families," said Joe Tutera, chief executive officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. "To have 39 communities recognized at this level is a powerful testament to our teams' dedication to creating environments where residents feel supported, engaged and truly at home."

In addition to "Best" designations, select Tutera communities also earned "High Performing" accolades, placing them among the top 25% communities nationwide in key areas such as caregiving, activities and enrichment, management and staff, food and dining, and home-like environment.

"This recognition speaks to the consistency and quality of care delivered across our communities every day," said Randy Bloom, PhD, president and COO of Tutera. "What makes it especially meaningful is that it reflects the experiences of our residents and their families – the people we serve and care about most."

A full, searchable directory of the U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings is available at USNews.com, with regional highlights available here.

Below are the 39 Tutera communities recognized in U.S. News 2026 "Best Senior Living" ratings, including those earning "Best" designations and additional High Performing accolades.

Tutera 2026 U.S. News "Best Senior Living" Communities (By State)

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is a Kansas City-based, family-owned diversified post-acute senior health care provider operating 108 senior living communities in 11 states nationwide. As one of the nation's premier senior care providers, Tutera offers its residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-surgery rehabilitation, and memory care. In 1985, Dominic F. Tutera, M.D., founded Tutera to provide compassionate patient care with the uncompromising values of integrity, respect, hospitality, and positivity. Tutera still embodies those values today. Tutera is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their families through senior living and health care experts who inspire and promote individuality and personal happiness. Visit www.Tutera.com to learn more.

SOURCE Tutera Senior Living & Health Care