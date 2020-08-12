3B Medical Recognized for the Second Year in a Row on the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that 3B Medical earned a spot amongst America's fastest growing businesses. 3B Medical ranked 1,685 on the list with a growth rate of 255%. The list represents a unique look at the success stories of small businesses who make up the backbone of the US economy. Over the years the Inc. 5000 list has recognized other well known fast growing companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizia, Intuit, Chobani, and Oracle.

"3B Medical is honored to have secured for its second year in a row a spot on this most coveted list of fastest growing businesses in America. Our robust year over year growth has continued reflecting our delivery of our strategy to design innovative medical devices to service respiratory and sleep patients. We are grateful for our customers' support and enthusiasm for our quality products in our three product lines of sleep, oxygen, and disinfection. We are committed to expanding into new markets with our products and bringing new products in our pipeline to market that meet the needs of consumers, with a focus on quality, comfort and safety, " said Alex Lucio, CEO of 3B Medical.

"2020 is shaping up to be another blockbuster growth year for 3B Medical, as we are seeing annual revenue growth targeted to exceed 75% over 2019 levels," stated Dave MacDougall, Chief Operating Officer.

More about 3B Medical and Inc. 5000

About 3B Medical

3B Medical is a leader in the development, marketing and distribution of medical devices and consumer products for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing, oxygen therapy and disinfection. Its Lumin disinfecting sanitizer is a proven lab tested weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, and many other viruses and bacteria. More information is available at www.3Bproducts.com and www.3BLumin.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE 3B Medical

Related Links

3Bproducts.com

