3B Medical Releases the Lumin Wand, the Only Portable UVC Sanitizing Wand That Has Public 3rd Party Results Proving It Can Eliminate 99.9% of Germs and Bacteria in Seconds

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent weeks, 3B Medical announced the release of its new portable and compact UVC sanitizer, the Lumin Wand, which uses ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) to kill 99.9 percent of harmful germs and bacteria in just seconds.

A shot of the Lumin UVC sanitizing wand from the bottom and the top, with descriptions of it's benefits.

The Lumin Wand is the only UVC sanitizing wand that has third-party independent test results that are publicly available and show its effectiveness in killing harmful germs and bacteria in mere seconds. These include the Human Coronavirus, E. Coli, Influenza A (H1N1), and Staphylococcus aureus. Full copies of all studies are available at 3blumin.com.

The Lumin Wand provides an effective way to clean high-touch surfaces and objects such as:

Office desks and keyboards

Hotel beds, pillows, sinks, etc.

Children's playrooms and toys

Kitchen countertops

Smartphones and keys

Food and grocery packaging that is delivered to your home

Car interiors

And more

Simply turn on the Lumin Wand and wave it over the object or surface to quickly sanitize it.

Furthermore, the Lumin Wand features a sleek, lightweight, user-friendly design. Weighing in at just over a pound, you can pop the wand into a bag or backpack and take it with you on-the-go. Some additional features include:

Built-in proximity sensor and accelerometer for user safety

One-touch control

Cordless, rechargeable device with up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted performance

High-powered UVC bulb which quickly and effectively eradicates germs

One year warranty

In a world that requires hyper-sanitation, the Lumin Wand offers a powerful, portable solution to eradicate deadly germs before they are introduced into your home or workplace. Own the Lumin Wand risk-free with a money-back guarantee for $169.00 + free shipping.

About 3B Medical: Founded in 2010, 3B Medical strives to provide the best sanitation products for individual families and healthcare facilities. Through extensive scientific research and accredited studies, 3B Medical ensures consumers that its products, like the Lumin Wand, can safely and effectively eliminate pathogens like Human Coronavirus and E. Coli from everyday surfaces and objects.

