3B Scientific Acquires Cardionics

TUCKER, Ga., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 3B Scientific, a portfolio company of JH Whitney Capital Partners and a leading manufacturer and marketer of anatomical and biological education and simulation products for science, healthcare and patient education announced the acquisition of Excellus Technologies, Inc. dba Cardionics, a leader in Auscultation Simulation products.

"Cardionics is a perfect addition to 3B Scientific's line of Medical Education and Simulation Products," said Todd Murray, CEO of 3B Scientific. "We continue to develop deep and broad penetration into the global medical simulation market and Cardionics auscultation products provide strong synergies and an excellent focused offering to complement the overall 3B Scientific simulation line."

Cardionics Chief Operating Officer Andy Strandell will continue in his role with Cardionics and is excited about the future growth prospects of the two companies. "The combination of 3B Scientific and Cardionics is an ideal combination to take advantage of the global distribution capabilities of 3B Scientific with the category leading auscultation products of Cardionics. I look forward to working closely with the new team."

The healthcare simulation market has experienced significant growth in the past decade and is estimated to reach USD $2.27 Billion by 2021, according to a 2016 Markets and Markets report.

About the 3B Scientific Group

3B Scientific was founded in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany and has grown to be the world's leading manufacturer of anatomical and biological education and simulation for science, healthcare and patient education. Represented in over 100 countries worldwide, the brand name 3B Scientific® stands for best quality, best value, and best service. To learn more about 3B Scientific, visit: www.3bscientific.com

About Cardionics

Cardionics was founded by the late Dr. Abe Ravin, M.D., FACC in 1969 and continues to set the pace for auscultation products and services through the development of unique, interactive, and experiential systems that integrate seamlessly into classroom, clinical, and telehealth applications. To learn more about Cardionics, visit: www.cardionics.com

