3B Scientific acquires iNNOGING Medical

News provided by

3B Scientific

28 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical simulation products and anatomical models for healthcare education, announces today that it has reached an agreement to acquire iNNOGING Medical.

iNNOGING Medical has developed the pioneering cloud-based SaaS solution e Sono for ultrasound simulation that enables users to train and analyze ultrasound scans, anywhere, anytime using any internet-connected device on real-life scenarios as if the patient was right next to them. Led by CEO Adi Baruch and CTO Eliad Moshe, iNNOGING Medical was built by a highly experienced, innovative group of industry and tech leaders, with a shared vision of revolutionizing the way ultrasound image analysis is trained for the improvement of ultrasound diagnosis worldwide.

Todd A. Murray, CEO of 3B Scientific, shared: "We're extremely excited to have iNNOGING Medical join our growing 3B Scientific family. Their innovative approach to digitally training ultrasound skills with e Sono is truly impressive. Together, we will work towards revolutionizing the field of sonography training. Our shared goal is to make a profound impact on healthcare education worldwide."

Adi Baruch, co-founder and CEO of iNNOGING Medical, commented: "We are incredibly excited to join forces with 3B Scientific, embarking on our journey to redefine the landscape of digital ultrasound simulation with e Sono. Together with the development strength and global reach of 3B Scientific, we aim to revolutionize how healthcare professionals acquire and train their ultrasound skills. This partnership marks a pivotal step forward in our commitment to advance ultrasound training around the world."

About the 3B Scientific Group

3B Scientific, established in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, is a global provider of state-of-the-art medical simulators, catering to medical education training across all levels. Building on an extensive range of top-quality educational and simulation products, the 3B Scientific Group of Companies has established a strong presence in over 120 countries worldwide. Using this wide-reaching platform, 3B Scientific continues to drive its mission forward: advancing the delivery of medical and healthcare education worldwide.

For further insights into 3B Scientific, visit www.3bscientific.com.

About iNNOGING Medical

Founded in 2018 in Israel, iNNOGING Medical has undergone four years of technological development. The company successfully addressed a critical technology gap in ultrasound diagnosis and turned it into a web-based SaaS ultrasound simulator. The e Sono ultrasound simulator empowers medical students and practitioners to practice real ultrasound scenarios via the internet, from any location, without the need for specialized equipment. This solution designed to accommodate an unlimited number of  users and includes both basic content packages and a smart curriculum creator.

Driven by innovative cutting-edge technology, iNNOGING Medical is dedicated to revolutionizing the ultrasound simulation market.

To learn more about iNNOGING Medical, visit www.3bscientific.com/innoging

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167288/3B_Scientific_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 3B Scientific

Also from this source

3B Scientific acquires iNNOGING Medical

3 B Scientific adquire Lifecast Body Simulation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.