3billion Launches 3B-NEO, a Genomic Newborn Screening Service Covering 595 Clinically Actionable Genetic Conditions

Screens 595 carefully selected genes associated with childhood-onset conditions where early intervention may improve outcomes

Designed for maternity hospitals, obstetrics practices, newborn care providers, pediatric clinics and families seeking earlier genetic insights from birth

Expands 3billion's precision medicine platform from rare disease diagnosis into proactive newborn health management

SEOUL, South Korea and AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3billion, a global AI-powered genomic diagnostics company, today announced the launch of 3B-NEO, a premium genomic newborn screening (gNBS) service designed to identify genetic risks before symptoms appear and support earlier medical intervention.

3billion's 3B-NEO — Comprehensive Genetic Screening for Newborns. (Photo: 3billion)

3B-NEO was developed in response to growing demand from international healthcare providers and global partners as genomic newborn screening gains momentum worldwide. The service is intended for all newborns and clinically actionable genetic insights focused on conditions where early medical intervention, monitoring, or treatment may meaningfully improve outcomes. Rather than expanding the number of genes analyzed, 3B-NEO was designed to prioritize actionable findings that can support real-world clinical decision-making for physicians and families.

Traditional newborn screening programs primarily rely on biochemical markers and typically assess a limited number of conditions. In contrast, 3B-NEO analyzes 595 carefully selected genes associated with serious childhood-onset disorders where treatment, monitoring, or medical management may improve outcomes. By identifying genetic risks before symptoms emerge, the test can support earlier diagnosis, proactive monitoring, and timely intervention.

The 595 genes panel focuses on conditions that are likely to present during childhood and may benefit from early medical action. These include inherited metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, neuromuscular diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and other clinically significant pediatric genetic disorders. The service was designed to prioritize actionable information over exhaustive genetic findings, enabling healthcare providers to focus on risks that may influence patient management during infancy and early childhood.

3B-NEO is available in two testing options: a Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)-based standard test and a Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)-based premium test. Results are typically delivered within approximately two weeks after sample receipt.

The service is designed for hospitals, obstetrics practices, pediatric clinics and families seeking earlier genetic insights for newborns. Healthcare providers can offer 3B-NEO without establishing in-house genomic testing infrastructure, while parents may request testing through participating healthcare providers subject to clinical review and approval.

As genomic newborn screening continues to gain clinical validation through large-scale research initiatives and pilot programs in the United States, Europe, and other regions, demand for earlier genetic risk assessment is growing. 3billion plans to collaborate with healthcare providers globally, including markets where access to advanced genetic testing remains limited but the need for early diagnosis and preventive healthcare continues to increase.

"Genomic newborn screening creates the greatest value when it enables action before symptoms appear," said Changwon Keum, CEO of 3billion. "Advances in genomic medicine are making it increasingly possible to identify health risks early and prepare appropriate medical interventions before irreversible complications develop. Through 3B-NEO, we aim to help healthcare providers and families make earlier, more informed decisions that can improve long-term health outcomes."

The launch of 3B-NEO represents an important step in expanding 3billion's precision medicine platform beyond rare disease diagnosis and into proactive genomic healthcare across the life cycle.

Founded in 2016, 3billion provides AI-powered genomic interpretation and rare disease diagnostic services to healthcare professionals in more than 75 countries and over 800 partner institutions worldwide. The company is expanding its global precision medicine platform from diagnosis toward therapeutic discovery and development.

As part of its U.S. growth strategy, 3billion established its U.S. subsidiary in Austin, Texas, and is preparing local laboratory operations to further support healthcare providers and patients across the United States.

About 3billion

3billion is a global precision medicine company specializing in AI-powered genomic interpretation and rare disease diagnostics. By combining large-scale genomic data with proprietary artificial intelligence technologies, 3billion helps healthcare providers deliver faster and more accurate genetic diagnoses and supports the broader adoption of genomic medicine worldwide.

For more information, visit: 3billion.io/neo and connect with us on LinkedIn, and Instagram.

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SOURCE 3billion