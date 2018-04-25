3C - 2018 Denver Business Journal Small Business Award Finalist

3C was chosen based on financial performance, historical achievements, global contributions to the cannabis industry, supporting Denver area vendors and service providers, and our potential to continue shaping Denver's business community. This is a prestigious honor and 3C is grateful to be recognized by the Denver Business Journal.

Winners will be announced at the Small Business Awards Cocktail Reception on Thursday, May 24 from 5:30 ‐ 7:30 p.m. MDT at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver. 3C will be profiled in a special edition of the Denver Business Journal to be published on May 25, 2018.

3C is humbled to be selected as a finalist and we look forward to continuing to serve the local Denver community. We are proud to play a key role in ensuring that people across the world have access to safe and consistent legal cannabis, cannabis products and industrial hemp.

3C would like to thank the Denver Business Journal as well as the Bank of the West for presenting this award and for taking the time to review and honor Denver's business community.

About 3C

Rooted in Denver, 3C is a veteran-owned business which has helped hundreds of cannabis cultivators, extractors, retailers and ancillary clients in 26 states and 11 countries exceed regulatory, safety and environmental regulations, and build strong cannabis companies.

