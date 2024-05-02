3CHI Demonstrates Safety and Potential Benefits of Delta 8 THC in Comprehensive Study

INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CHI is proud to announce the successful conclusion of a detailed tolerability and safety assessment of its Platinum Delta 8 THC oil, conducted in collaboration with Hera Biolabs. This pivotal study further confirms the safety of Delta 8 THC and showcases 3CHI's continued pioneering scientific research within the cannabinoid sector. This is the first in a series of tests that 3CHI is conducting to evaluate and further prove the safety and efficacy of its products.

In this detailed study, Sprague Dawley rats were administered various doses of 3CHI's 99% pure Platinum Delta 8 THC oil, with quantities adjusted to reflect human equivalents for an average 70 kg individual, ranging from 10 mg to 500 mg. Throughout the entire study, the rats displayed no significant adverse effects, thus confirming the product's safety at all administered doses. Importantly, the study also observed promising beneficial effects that will be explored in future clinical trials.

Justin Journay, CEO of 3CHI, stated, "This study bolsters the safety profile of our Delta 8 THC and illustrates that the criticisms leveled against delta 8 THC products and the broader hemp industry lack scientific basis and are primarily fueled by competitors' profit-driven motives—many of whom are now, hypocritically, selling hemp products."

He further noted, "Marijuana companies and their affiliated testing labs are a primary source of much of the misinformation found in the hemp industry. They simply don't have the competency to keep up with the rapid scientific advancements of the hemp industry and have fallen back on fearmongering and demonstrably false prohibitionist tactics in order to protect falling market share."

This study provides strong validation for the safety of 3CHI's Platinum Delta 8 THC oil, reinforcing its reliable safety profile even when used beyond recommended dosages.

3CHI continues to set the standard in the industry, emphasizing safety, transparency, and scientific integrity. Our proactive approach to research and unwavering commitment to quality set us apart in the dynamic cannabis market.

