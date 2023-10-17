3CHI Revolutionizes the Cannabis Industry Once Again with Groundbreaking 11-Hydroxy-THC Innovation

News provided by

3Chi

17 Oct, 2023, 12:43 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering a new era of cannabinoid-based products, 3CHI announces the successful development and scalable production of highly pure 11-Hydroxy-THC, or 11-OH-THC, marking a historic milestone backed by two years of relentless R&D and a multi-million-dollar investment.

CEO Justin Journay stated, "This milestone underscores 3CHI's industry dominance, where our unrivaled cannabinoid science turns claims into reality, be it compliant ∆8-THC vape products, accurate testing, or authentic 11-Hydroxy-THC products."

Continue Reading

The reference to false claims comes as several 3CHI competitors have been selling products falsely labeled as 11-Hydroxy-THC products and the vast majority of competitors continue to sell vape products with non-compliant levels of ∆9-THC through the help of cannabis testing labs giving inaccurate results, possibly on purpose.

A Game-Changer for the Cannabis World:

1. Unique Edible Effects in Vapor Form: 11-Hydroxy-THC, the metabolite credited with the unique effects associated with orally consumed THC, is now available in vapor form thanks to 3CHI's innovation. Vaping 11-Hydroxy-THC is expected to deliver the distinctive edible effects in a fraction of the time, bypassing the typical 45+ minute wait time associated with edibles, and offering a novel, expedited experience to consumers.
2. Unmatched Purity: 3CHI's hemp-derived synthesis and production of 11-Hydroxy-THC showcases unprecedented purity levels between 95-99%, with the remainder being other cannabinoids, ensuring an authentic experience for consumers.
3. Scientific Rigor: The road to 11-OH-THC was paved with rigorous scientific research, precision engineering, and unwavering dedication, exemplifying 3CHI's commitment to cutting-edge technology and a world-class team of experts.
4. A Milestone for the Industry: This breakthrough marks the first successful creation and incorporation of 11-OH-THC in high purities into a range of products, setting a historic precedent in cannabis innovation.

Setting the Record Straight:

Amid misleading claims in the hemp industry, 3CHI's achievement emphasizes transparency, rigorous testing, and integrity, restoring consumer trust and product authenticity.

What Lies Ahead:

After pioneering this specific 11-OH-∆8-THC variant, 3CHI is set to launch the ∆9 variant soon, further enriching its industry-leading product lineup.

About 3CHI:

3CHI stands as a pioneering force in the cannabis realm, with a relentless focus on innovation, research, and high-quality cannabinoid products. The essence of scientific rigor and consumer trust drives 3CHI's journey in pushing the boundaries of what's conceivable in the cannabinoid world.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries or more information about 3CHI's groundbreaking achievement, please contact: [email protected]

Disclaimer: 3CHI's 11-Hydroxy-THC products are intended for adult use only. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE 3Chi

Also from this source

3CHI Unveils D-SPEC: A Groundbreaking HPLC Testing Method for Modern Hemp Products

3CHI Unveils D-SPEC: A Groundbreaking HPLC Testing Method for Modern Hemp Products

3CHI, a leading innovator in the hemp and cannabis industry, today announced the introduction of D-SPEC (short for "Delta Specific"), a revolutionary ...
3CHI Sets New Industry Standard with Unprecedented Isolation of 99%+ Pure Delta 8 THC, Reinforcing Consumer Safety and Product Quality

3CHI Sets New Industry Standard with Unprecedented Isolation of 99%+ Pure Delta 8 THC, Reinforcing Consumer Safety and Product Quality

3CHI, a renowned pioneer in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabinoid market, is thrilled to announce its landmark achievement in isolating delta 8...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.