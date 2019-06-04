3Cinteractive Releases 4th Annual Mobile Loyalty Report, Highlighting Customer Demand for Conversational Experiences

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cinteractive (3C), a leading provider of mobile marketing services, announced today the results of their fourth annual mobile loyalty program survey and report, which uncovers loyalty engagement preferences for consumers and opportunities for brands to improve their loyalty programs through mobile. The full report is available in the 2019 Mobile Loyalty Report: Getting Conversational with Customers, available to download by clicking here.

3C presented a mobile loyalty survey to 3,000 US consumers and brand marketers during April to gather year-over-year data on the current state of mobile-enabled loyalty programs. This year's report showed that the progress brands have made over the last four years to improve loyalty communications has continued to pay off, with 43% of brands saying they have seen an increase in their loyalty program membership over the last 12 months. However, consumer data revealed there's still a gap between what consumers are experiencing and what they'd like to see from the loyalty programs they're enrolled in—especially when it comes to receiving personalized communications and updates about their loyalty status.

This year's survey data showed a 17% increase from 2016 in consumers who said that mobile-enabled loyalty programs make them purchase or visit a brand more often, and nearly 50% said they'd like the ability to check their loyalty status in real-time. But of those same consumers, 40% said they currently don't know or are unsure of their loyalty status and almost one-third of customers said they don't receive any updates at all on their current loyalty status from their favorite brands.

"The results from this year's report uncovered a great opportunity for brands to further lean into the mobile channel to improve the customer experience with content like real-time loyalty status updates and available rewards," said Margie Kupfer, vice president of marketing for 3Cinteractive. "It's great to see that brands' investments in their loyalty programs have materialized into year-over-year membership growth, but there's still a tremendous amount of room to improve and it's clear that brands who listen will reap the rewards."

