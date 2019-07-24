3Cinteractive to be Acquired by UK-based Cloud Communications Provider IMImobile

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 3Cinteractive Corp. (3C), the leading provider of Rich Communication Services (RCS), announced it has conditionally agreed to be acquired by global communications software provider IMImobile PLC. Geographical compliments will expand market reach, while the combined products and services will enable delivery of intelligent, multichannel customer communications for leading enterprises worldwide.

"We are incredibly inspired by the opportunities this new relationship unlocks for us. Together we can move faster and with more impact. We'll leverage our strong US presence, client experience, and leadership in RCS Business Messaging while expanding our capabilities with IMImobile's broader set of products and solutions," says Mike FitzGibbon, President of 3C.

IMImobile's enterprise CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) cloud communications platform, IMIconnect, enables businesses to intelligently create, manage and automate end-to-end digital customer communications across 10+ communication channels – including Apple Business Chat, Email, Facebook Messenger, Push Notifications, and WhatsApp.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of 3Cinteractive and look forward to bringing our technology platform and automation capabilities to new clients in North America and enhancing our RCS deployment capabilities globally," commented Jay Patel, Group Chief Executive of IMImobile.

Not only is 3C a pioneer for deployment of RCS solutions, the acquisition provides IMImobile direct SMS short code connectivity to all major US carriers and accelerates IMImobile's growth strategy in North America – the largest addressable market for IMImobile's software.

"3Cinteractive adds complementary product capabilities and a blue-chip customer base to our business in North America. This, combined with our strong relationships with US and Canadian carriers will provide us with significant opportunities to extend the reach of our enterprise CPaaS offering," commented Bruce Bales, North American Chief Executive of IMImobile.

Driven by a team with dynamic technical and strategic expertise, 3Cinteractive (3C) empowers leading brands and enterprises to develop deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Through its mobile marketing services, 3C extends the connection between customers and brands, driving increased loyalty, brand awareness, and results.

From building unique one-to-one interactions to facilitating valuable mobile commerce transactions, 3C's multichannel mobile capabilities—including RCS, SMS, MMS, push, mobile wallet, mobile web and more—enable marketers to deliver timely, relevant engagements at the moment of need.

For the past three years, 3C has been working side-by-side with the GSMA and global carriers to develop the MaaP ecosystem to make RCS the preferred channel for enterprise business messaging and delivered the first North American RCS Business Messaging campaigns.

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organizations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, Vauxhall, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organizations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Little Rock, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

