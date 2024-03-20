3CLogic Accelerates Investment in European Market to Support Growth

Global AI and Cloud Cloud Contact Center provider hires UK-based market leader

to oversee its European expansion.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the leading Conversational AI and Cloud Contact Center provider for service management platforms, today announced the opening of its European office. The initiative will be spearheaded by its newest EMEA hire, Andy Hardy, who will lead the company's sales and partnership efforts.

In 2024 alone, 3CLogic's unique approach to CX and EX for contact centers has won the organization a number of prominent European-based customers, including most recently a major rail operator and a global travel platform provider. The company's latest investment comes in direct response to a consistent rise in demand for its AI and Cloud Contact Center solutions, most notably its certified and native integrations for both ServiceNow and SAP.

"3CLogic has a tremendous opportunity to work with ServiceNow and SAP Partners across EMEA to better serve customers in the UK, Europe, and further afield. Leading enterprises are aiming to provide better customer and employee experience by integrating multi-channel self-service, powered with Conversational AI and NLU, with AI-assisted solutions for their agents, supervisors, and admins. Adopting 3CLogic allows them to do it while also leveraging their investment in platforms of record, such as ServiceNow, generating substantial ROI. I'm very excited to bring the success 3CLogic has enjoyed in the US to the European market," asserts Andy Hardy, VP of EMEA at 3CLogic.

With over 18 years of experience successfully building and growing international sales channels through a select network of channel partners across EMEA and the Asia Pacific regions, Hardy is expected to quickly accelerate 3CLogic's current European growth initiatives and team. Hardy previously worked as the EMEA leader for AWS's storage services and as the Managing Director of International Sales at Compellent — prior to its $960 million acquisition by Dell in early 2011.

"The increase in demand for our solutions and offerings in Europe is incremental. Our unique approach to integrating contact center capabilities within an organization's CRM or service management platform is filling a gap in technology infrastructure for our European counterparts," states Matt Durkin, SVP of Sales at 3CLogic. "Andy's local market knowledge, technical abilities, and partner relationships are a real asset for our 3CLogic team, customers, and partners. I'm thrilled to have him lead our European growth efforts."

3CLogic is an SAP and ServiceNow-certified Technology and Build partner with worldwide offerings available for IT, Customer Support, HR, and Source-to-Pay solutions. With the growth in the European market, 3CLogic is expected to unveil its next set of globally available capabilities at ServiceNow's upcoming annual Knowledge 2024 event this May in Las Vegas.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI capabilities purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its solutions empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics – all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

SOURCE 3CLogic