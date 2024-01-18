3CLogic Expands AI-Powered Analytics with Medallia Partnership

Latest partnership to extend Conversational AI and sentiment analytics to growing base of multi-lingual and international customers as company continues rapid global expansion.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic today announced the integration of its Voice AI, Contact Center, and SMS platform with Medallia, the global leader in customer and employee experience, to extend rich emotion and Conversational AI capabilities to its growing base of international customers. The offering will enable multi-national customers to benefit from Medallia's industry leading speech transcription, natural language processing (NLP), AI analytics, and agent coaching features across more than 32 languages.

"We are excited to announce this recent collaboration and partnership," states Guillaume Seynhaeve, VP of Alliances at 3CLogic. "In this age of digital transformation, contact centers remain the backbone of customer and employee service, especially when it comes to addressing complex inquiries. With Medallia, our globally diverse customer base will be able to quickly and seamlessly assess the quality of each engagement to help maximize those experiences at scale regardless of the language."

With active deployments across five continents, 3CLogic has continued to expand its popular suite of offerings purpose-built to complement existing systems of record such as ServiceNow and SAP with its Conversational AI and contact center capabilities. The approach has garnered the support of many Global 2000 organizations eager to break the traditional boundaries set between CCaaS and CRM platforms and has led to substantial company growth to-date.

"The partnership between 3CLogic's Cloud Contact Center platform and the Medallia Experience Cloud will help companies identify the right knowledge and interactions, and deliver tremendous impact to the business," said Alex Glanz, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Medallia. "With the ability to act in real time, modern contact centers around the globe will be able to transform frontline employee and customer experiences. And by meeting customers where they are, we can move them seamlessly across channels to improve the holistic call center experience."

3CLogic will be a sponsor and speaker at the upcoming Medallia Experience 2024 conference in Las Vegas, February 5-7. Visit booth #310 to learn on how to optimize workflows and solve customer issues with minimal manual effort or register for the live session "Connecting Voice AI and Medallia with Your Customer Service Platform", on February 7.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI capabilities purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its solutions empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics – all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the leading enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the mission-critical system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com .

