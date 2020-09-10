3Cloud Acquires Pragmatic Works Consulting

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud, a leading Microsoft Azure services firm, today announced that it has acquired the consulting arm of Pragmatic Works, an award-winning services firm focused on Microsoft's cloud and data platforms.

"With the acquisition of Pragmatic Works Consulting, 3Cloud has taken another big step towards achieving our goal of becoming the number one Azure pure-play services provider," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud CEO and Co-Founder. "Pragmatic Works Consulting has built an outstanding reputation as a leader in Azure data and analytics solutions, and we are excited to combine the expertise of our two world-class teams to deliver leading-edge Azure solutions for Microsoft customers."

With this acquisition, 3Cloud will form the largest Azure pure-play services firm in the U.S. Additionally, 3Cloud will gain an expanded geographic presence to better serve clients across the U.S.

Pragmatic Works Training will continue to operate as a separately owned company under the leadership of Pragmatic Works CEO and Founder Brian Knight. "I'm extremely proud of the market-leading position Pragmatic Works has built in the Microsoft data and analytics space," said Knight. "I look forward to seeing the talented employees of our consulting division continue to excel as part of the 3Cloud team."

"Pragmatic Works Consulting has always focused on helping companies grow their business and operate more efficiently with data. We take pride in helping our clients solve some of their most complex technology challenges," said Adam Jorgensen, Pragmatic Works Consulting President. "3Cloud has the same client-focused and growth-oriented approach, and we're excited to join forces with them."

Both firms have strong partnerships with Microsoft and industry-leading Microsoft credentials. 3Cloud was recently named the winner of the Microsoft US 2020 Azure Influencer Partner Award, and Pragmatic Works was named the winner of the Microsoft US 2020 Power BI Partner Award. Pragmatic Works was also a finalist for both the Power BI and Power Apps 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards and is a Databricks partner with deep expertise on this platform.

"We continue to see tremendous Azure growth momentum in the marketplace, especially in the data and analytics space as companies seek to modernize their data warehouse and business intelligence platforms," said Jim Dietrich, 3Cloud President and Co-Founder. "With the help of our financial partner Gryphon Investors, we will continue to pursue growth opportunities across the spectrum of Azure solution areas while remaining committed to our mission of delivering the ultimate Azure experience for our clients."

7 Mile Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to 3Cloud and Gryphon Investors. Gryphon Investors completed a majority investment in 3Cloud in June 2020.

About 3Cloud

3Cloud is a "born in the cloud" Gold-certified Microsoft Azure technology consulting firm and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider that provides cloud strategy, design, implementation, and managed services to clients across multiple industries. Founded by former Microsoft technology leaders, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Dallas, Texas and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and supports clients throughout North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.3cloudsolutions.com.

About Pragmatic Works

Pragmatic Works is 100% focused on Microsoft's cloud and data platforms. They have worked across the United States with thousands of companies including 97% of the Fortune 100. Through their weekly free training sessions, large-scale virtual Azure events and a team dedicated to helping customers grow their business with data, they are uniquely positioned to consult businesses on taking advantage of the latest Microsoft applications. Pragmatic Works' focused work with Microsoft has led to them being recognized as a finalist for the Data Platform Partner of the Year award in 2017, Data Analytics Partner of the Year award in 2019 and both the Power BI and Power Apps Partner of the Year award in 2020. They have also been named the 2020 MSUS Partner Award winner for Business Applications – Power BI. To learn more, visit www.pragmaticworks.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors is a leading private equity firm focused on growing and enhancing mid-market companies in partnership with management. The firm has managed over $5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $100 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with sales ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise. For more information, visit www.gryphoninvestors.com.

SOURCE 3Cloud

Related Links

http://www.3cloudsolutions.com

