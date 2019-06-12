3Cloud named 2019 Microsoft Datacenter Migration Partner of the Year Finalist

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud, a leading Microsoft Azure consulting and managed services firm, announced today that it has been named a finalist for Microsoft's 2019 worldwide Partner of the Year award for Datacenter Migration. The company was honored among a global field of elite Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Being selected as a finalist for the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Datacenter Migration recognizes 3Cloud's focus on delivering the ultimate Azure experience to our clients," says Mike Rocco, CEO and co-founder of 3Cloud. "Our team of architects and engineers wake up every day excited to provide our clients with a path to Azure that is secure, fast, and efficient. We love seeing our clients adopt the Microsoft cloud and spend their time focused on innovation."

Microsoft's awards are presented in several categories, and winners were chosen from a slate of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. 3Cloud was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Datacenter Migration.

The Datacenter Migration Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has designed, developed, and migrated applications and infrastructure for their enterprise customers ultimately improving business results, increasing customer value, and helping companies to drive their business forward.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

"We're pleased to be awarded for the work our teams have done on migrations to Azure," said Jim Dietrich, Managing Partner and 3Cloud co-founder. "It is recognition of our expertise in one of the key steps of the Azure adoption lifecycle. Our goal is to enable our clients to make confident decisions to move to Azure; to migrate their applications securely and efficiently; and to provide ongoing operational support and optimization in the cloud."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. For more information about the Microsoft Partner Awards and a list of the winners and finalists, read the Microsoft press release https://news.microsoft.com.

About 3Cloud:

3Cloud is a "born in the cloud" Gold-Certified Microsoft Azure technology consulting firm that provides cloud strategy, design, implementation, Azure resale, and managed services to its clients across various industries. 3Cloud offers comprehensive services across Cloud Infrastructure Services & Operations, DevOps & Automation, Cloud Application Modernization & Development and Data Services & Analytics. Founded by former Microsoft technology leaders, 3Cloud offers its clients: (1) highly experienced and proven cloud architects and technologists, (2) strong business strategy, financial acumen and operational proficiency, and (3) deep relationship and network into Microsoft engineering and field leadership.

3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Dallas, Texas and supports its clients throughout North America and Europe. To learn more, please visit www.3cloudsolutions.com.

SOURCE 3Cloud LLC

Related Links

http://www.3cloudsolutions.com

