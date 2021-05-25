3Cloud Partners with Databricks to Help Companies Build Modern Data + AI Platforms in Microsoft Azure

As a new Databricks partner, 3Cloud was recently presented with the Rising Star award at the Databricks Partner Executive Summit. This award recognizes a partner who has quickly ramped up and delivered significant customer engagements in their first year as a Databricks partner.

3Cloud helps organizations build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in Microsoft Azure. The company's Data & Analytics practice delivers a full range of services to enable clients on their data transformation journey, from data strategy and architecture to migrations, advanced analytics, operations and support.

Databricks' Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

"The 3Cloud team has built a strong Databricks practice within their organization and together, we have helped several customers implement AI solutions and maximize the business value of their data using Azure Databricks, " said Kori O'Brien, Senior Vice President, Global Consulting & SI Partners at Databricks. "With 3Cloud's solution accelerators, built on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, customers are able to set up their data environments in minutes and can easily collaborate on all of their analytics and AI use cases in a unified workspace."

"3Cloud's mission is to provide the ultimate Azure experience for our clients and we are incredibly excited at how Databricks can help us enhance our clients' Azure experience and their digital transformation," said Adam Jorgensen, 3Cloud's Vice President of Professional Services for Data & Analytics. "We're honored to receive the Rising Star award and look forward to working with Databricks on many more successful client engagements."

About 3Cloud

3Cloud is a "born in the cloud" Gold-certified Microsoft Azure technology consulting firm and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider that provides cloud strategy, design, implementation, and managed services to clients across multiple industries. Founded by former Microsoft technology leaders, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Dallas, Texas and supports clients throughout North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.3cloudsolutions.com .

SOURCE 3Cloud LLC