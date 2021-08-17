3Cloud Ranks No. 549 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 978%

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 3Cloud is No. 549 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. 3Cloud, the largest pure-play Microsoft Azure services firm in the U.S., grew its revenue nearly tenfold over the past three years as the company scaled to meet accelerating client demand for Azure services.

"We are thrilled to be part of this year's Inc. 5000 list," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "When we started 3Cloud in late 2016, we knew that we were positioned to capitalize on a tremendous opportunity to help organizations migrate to Azure. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team, we've exceeded all of our growth goals while delivering truly transformative results for our clients."

Since its founding, 3Cloud has helped over 300 clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in Microsoft Azure. In 2020, the company announced a significant equity investment from Gryphon Investors, as well as acquisitions of Applied Cloud Systems and the consulting arm of Pragmatic Works.

"We are proud to be ranked among this year's Inc. 5000 and will continue to invest in scaling to meet the market demand for Azure consulting and management services," said Jim Dietrich, 3Cloud co-founder and President. "With more companies choosing Azure for their cloud transformation journey every day, this is just the beginning of our growth trajectory."

Inc. magazine noted that not only have 3Cloud and the other companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but they have also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About 3Cloud

3Cloud is a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform. We help clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Microsoft executives, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for our clients. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and supports clients throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit www.3cloudsolutions.com .

