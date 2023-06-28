CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award and US Azure Analytics. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft Azure technology.

"3Cloud's vision since our inception has been to be recognized as Microsoft's largest, 100% Azure dedicated and trusted partner in the United States. In less than 7 years, 3Cloud has built an Azure powerhouse delivering unmatched impact to Microsoft's U.S. Azure business and delivering the ultimate Azure experience for our clients. This award demonstrates the power of collaboration and our commitment to delivering outcomes our clients seek with accelerated value and impact in their cloud transformation." said Mike Rocco, Founder and CEO, 3Cloud.

3Cloud recognized as the Winner of 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year and US Azure Analytics Tweet this

The Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 800 submitted nominations, 3Cloud was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Azure.

Some of the top achievements that earned 3Cloud this award was over 1,200 Azure projects, 45% year over year growth, fierce competition against AWS and winning with Azure commitments, and investing significantly in Microsoft's entire partner ecosystem by serving as trusted advisor and influencer to Microsoft's worldwide Azure programs. 3Cloud also committed to drive sustainability by reducing clients carbon emissions, estimated at 320,000 metric tons, by migrating client workloads to Azure.

In addition to winning these two awards, 3Cloud was recognized as a finalist for seven additional 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards:

Azure, AI

Azure, Cloud Native App Development

Azure, Migration to Azure

Azure, Modernizing Applications

Business Transformation, Solution Assessment

Industry, Healthcare and Life Sciences

Industry, Retail and Consumer Goods

These awards continue 3Cloud's streak of Microsoft Partner of the Year awards since 2016.

"The true power of transformation is connecting people with technology that brings together a community of solvers to create impact at speed and scale. We see human brilliance and technology not as two distinct concepts, but interlinked aspects that feed into each other to create new opportunities and maximize business outcomes. Human-led, tech driven. We couldn't achieve this recognition without the vision of our clients and the ingenuity and creativity of our 3Cloud consultants, developers and solution architects." said Jim Dietrich, Founder and President, 3Cloud.

"We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. "The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the US Partner Community. 3Cloud is your one accountable partner to deliver Azure infrastructure, data and analytics, and application development with the fastest time to value from our experience, tools and accelerators. As the largest pure-play Azure partner with unequaled expertise in Azure, we implement cutting edge solutions with Microsoft's most advanced technology driving the ultimate business value for our clients.

SOURCE 3Cloud