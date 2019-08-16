3D Accessible Parking Aisles Created by Bussani Mobility

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To raise awareness for the importance of respecting accessible parking spots, Bussani Mobility has created the first 3D accessible parking aisles in New York.



The goal of the 3D accessible parking design is to bring attention to a significant issue faced by people who use wheelchairs or scooters. The 3D optical illusion of a raised barrier was created to stop someone who is not disabled from parking on the access aisle, keeping it open for someone who needs it to deploy a wheelchair van ramp.



3D accessible parking aisle at Bussani Mobility combats illegal parking in spaces designated for people living with mobility challenges.

The 3D handicapped parking aisle is in place at Bussani Mobility's Smithtown locations and will soon also be painted at the Mamaroneck location. But Bussani Mobility's CEO Daniel J. Bussani says: "The 3D accessible parking aisles should be done everywhere, not just at mobility dealerships. They help people be more aware of the everyday obstacles faced by those living with mobility challenges. If someone parks illegally in those spots, especially if they block the striped lines, the person who needs the access won't be able to exit their vehicle. Let's all pay more attention … and do a little bit of good in the world."

Accessible parking abuse is rampant. In fact, in a recent U.S. survey, 74% of participants said they have witnessed accessible parking abuse. People with disabilities make up the largest minority in the world, according to the United Nations, and mobility disabilities affect one in eight adults in the U.S. Yet the daily challenges faced by this group, like parking, are largely ignored by society.



The 3D access aisles are part of a larger, nationwide program launched by mobility vehicle manufacturer BraunAbility, in honor of the recent 29th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Bussani Mobility is one of 17 mobility dealership locations across the U.S. that is installing 3D accessible parking designs to combat illegal parking in spaces designated for those with mobility disabilities.

Bussani Mobility (www.bussanimobility.com) is a leading provider of automotive mobility products and services for people with disabilities. The company helps people with disabilities regain the freedom and independence to go where they want to go and do what they want to do. Established in 1974 with headquarters in Bethpage, NY (Nassau County) and with offices in Smithtown (Suffolk County), and Mamaroneck (Westchester County), Bussani Mobility is a market leader in the Tri-State (NY, NJ, CT) area. The company's team of experts offers: a complete line of wheelchair vans and mobility equipment from top manufacturers available for purchase or rental, wheelchair accessible taxis, full-service automotive shop, 24-hour emergency service, special financing options, insurance services, educational opportunities, and in-store consultants who are dedicated to meeting their customers' every need with a highly personal touch. For more information, consumers can call 516-938-5207 or email info@wegetyouthere.com.



