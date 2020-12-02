3D Asset Management and LCM Advisors to Join Forces

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Asset Management Inc. ("3D") and LCM Advisors LLC ("LCM") are pleased to announce the formation of a new financial services firm, 3D/L Financial Group LLC.

3D/L Financial Group, LLC ("3D/L"), jointly owned by 3D and LCM, will provide a full suite of institutional and retail products and services, ranging from investment portfolios to a state of the art Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) with premier service for RIAs and financial advisors.

The combined company will provide a broader array of products and services through its renamed subsidiary, 3D/L Capital Management LLC. The new firm will be solidly positioned for growth through deeper resources and the benefits of scale across investment management, client service and technology.

"We are all very excited about the synergies this combination brings" said Joseph L. Demmler, Managing Partner of LCM who will serve as CEO of 3D/L. "For LCM and 3D it's quite simple. By delivering sound, reliable investment strategies and solutions along with best-in-class service and technology, our clients will grow and prosper. This is what 3D/L is all about."

John O'Connor, who presently serves as President of 3D and will become President of 3D/L, added "This combination will allow the already talented teams at both firms to expand what they do for clients. Our TAMP will continue as the same robust platform our clients have come to expect while offering additional products and services. Lee Capital's unique lineage and seasoned staff adds significant depth."

3D/L is expected to have a total of more than $900 million in assets under management and advisement.

Headquarters for the new company will be based in Hartford, CT at the current location of 3D.

About 3D

3D, founded in 2006, is a Turnkey Asset Management Platform Provider, 3(38) Investment Manager for ERISA plans and partners with fee-based financial advisors to deliver innovative investment strategies combined with high touch, white glove service.

About LCM

LCM's subsidiary, Lee Capital Management LP, founded in 2014, is an SEC registered investment advisor. The firm grew out of Thomas H. Lee Capital's investment organization and is led by investment veterans with an average of 31 years industry experience. LCM manages a broad array of investments for prestigious institutional investors and for individual investors through their financial advisors.

