3D At Depth And Sea.O.G Offshore Announce A Collaboration Focused On Fully Integrated Sustainable Survey And Integrity Solutions To The Offshore Energy Industry.

The partnership brings together a fully integrated approach to field integrity and logistical operations for maintenance and asset health monitoring. The initial focus will be the increasing market for Offshore Wind and Oil and Gas. The operational know-how to execute disruptive technology successfully has been demonstrated by both companies independently over the last eight years bringing cost reduction and high-value services with integrity data to offshore energy companies internationally.

Neil Manning, Chief Operating Officer, 3D at Depth, stated "3D at Depth from its conception is a disruptive technology business which focuses on leveraging its in-house product line with integrated project execution and efficiencies. We believe this starts with the sensing technology followed by supervised autonomous in-water vehicles providing fully integrated platforms." Manning continues, "This approach is baked into both companies DNA making an obvious alignment with SEA O.G Offshore and its disruptive technology applications. I'm excited to see what this partnership can do and look forward to announcements set to release over the coming months. A prime example of thinking out of the box and a disruptive approach is the SEA O.G Offshore adaptable barge concept and our integrated Sabertooth vehicle platform, which shows how mobile we are, and the deployment solutions offered by Sea O.G Offshore make this partnership exciting across all marine market verticals."

Mike Arnold, Director, SEA O.G Offshore stated, "We are extremely excited to be collaborating with 3D at Depth and focusing on niche markets with smart, professional, cost-effective solutions; always with a primary focus on health, safety, and the environment. Our novel solutions, soon to be released, will be aimed at reducing carbon emissions dramatically for day-to-day subsea operations. Moving away from less effective traditional methodologies and taking a more focused, left-field approach, will reduce carbon emissions, reduce task timings, and will ultimately be more cost-effective. From our regions, we can actively support the offshore renewables and legacy Oil and Gas Markets."

The Range of Services includes: Rig and Platform Site Surveys; Geohazard Surveys; Wind Farm Site Surveys; Pre-Engineering Surveys; Clearance Surveys including UXO; Ice Gouge Surveys; Multibeam Echosounder Surveys in shallow and deep water; Pre-and Post-Lay Pipeline Route Surveys; Deepwater Site Developments; LNG and FPSO Offloading Facilities; Intercoastal Waterway Air Gap Surveys; Intercoastal Waterway Feedering; SMART ADAPT Barge Technology; Marine and Offshore Transportation Support; Heavy Load Marshalling and Loadout; Subsea Technical Solutions; Project Management and Consultancy.

About 3D at Depth:

3D at Depth, Inc. is the world's leading expert in commercial Subsea LiDAR laser technology. Our advanced Subsea LiDAR laser (SL) systems and subsea survey services help customers transform the value of underwater 3D data. From data collection and processing, through visualization and analysis, 3D at Depth delivers precise, accurate, repeatable, millimetric 3D point clouds to measure, map, and evaluate underwater assets and environments. The Company's locations in Australia, Europe, and the United States support customer survey operations around the world. For more information and a broader listing of services visit us at www.3datdepth.com and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter @3DatDepth.

About SEA O. G. Offshore:

SEA.O.G Offshore is a field-tested integrated service provider to the offshore energy industry. With a dedicated team of more than 50 professionals, they have extensive industry experience in Wind Turbine Generator transport, trusted by the biggest names in wind. Nearly 5% of the entire installed capacity for 2020 were large rotor diameter turbines transported under their supervision. The team has supported technical marine operations of over 35,000 lifts for wind OEMs in more than 35 North American ports. Services for the offshore industry include subsea support, turnkey receiving, marshalling, and offshore delivery of WTGs and Foundation. Through the novel approach to offshore feedering they can offer more uptime than any other operator while improving safety, cost, and performance efficiencies through the application of advanced technology, marshalling methods, and a robust newbuild strategy.

We aim to advance the offshore energy industry with our technical expertise by providing environmentally conscious, fully integrated project management solutions while prioritizing the health, safety, and development of our workforce. www.seaofgravity.com

