3D at Depth Recruit Technical Sales Lead to Promote Latest Subsea Surveillance Technology

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D at Depth, the global leader in commercial subsea LiDAR laser technology, have recruited Mark Baisa to manage their Technical Sales and Business Development for North America. With 23 years offshore Marine Survey Experience, Mark will be based at their Houston office.

Mark Baisa, Technical Sales Executive, 3D at Depth
Neil Manning, 3D at Depth's COO explains, "Mark is a well-known face in the subsea industry, with previous roles in T. Baker Smith, UTEC, Neptune, Fugro, Thales GeoSolutions and Racal Survey. Mark has fully endorsed our technologies for years already, so he knows our ability to provide an end-to-end service offering, from high data capture accuracy to data deliverables. We're looking forward to seeing the impact he is going to have on the region."

Manning continues, "Mark's subsea survey technical knowledge and experience will lend tremendously towards our recent launch of our SL6. Designed to augment inspection, mapping, and surveillance missions, the SL6 gives a 360-degree field of view of the seabed and surrounding environments such as water columns, handles high pressure (up to 6000m), and delivers accurate images of objects."

Mark Baisa, Technical Sales Executive adds, "I'm really excited to work with 3D at Depth especially as they have now launched their SL6, which, in addition to their Solutions Suite of Subsea LiDAR technologies, means I will be hands on with ensuring workflow efficiency and how projects are handled. In addition, also being able to utilize my existing contact base and also exploring new industries such as military and government agencies', as the SL6 technology caters for the growing need for stealth surveillance."

