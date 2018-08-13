3D Audio Market , AVRs, Software, Services; End use - Personal/In-house , Commercial - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Audio Market: Overview



This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the 3D audio market at the global and regional level.The report provides an analysis over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2016.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482754







An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis.The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in the 3D audio market growth during 2018 – 2026.







It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the growth of the 3D audio market throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Mn) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.







The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global 3D audio market.The market's Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the market.







The study incorporates 3D market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments, for instance, hardware, software, and services, and significant end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the 3D audio market, every geographic region mentioned in the report, is provided with attractiveness analysis.







A market overview chapter in the 3D audio market report, explains the market trends and dynamics, which include the drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the current and future 3D audio market.A market outlook analysis has also been provided globally in the report.







Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by the leaders of the 3D audio market. The market introduction chapter assists in gaining an idea of different trends and services related to 3D audio along with their types and applications.







Global 3D Audio Market: Scope of the Report



The study provides a decisive view of the global 3D audio market, by segmenting it on the basis of component into hardware, software, and services.The hardware segment is further bifurcated into loudspeakers, headphones, microphones/mic and others.







By end-use, the market has been classified into personal/in-house and commercial.Personal/in-house segment is further divided into mobile devices, home theater, and gaming.







Commercial segment is also further classified into automobile, cinema, music, gaming, museum, VR concerts, and others. The report provides a detailed breakdown of the 3D audio market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.







The report highlights the competitive scenario within the 3D audio market, thus ranking all the major players according to the key recent developments and their geographic presence.The insights for the 3D audio market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.







These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.







On the basis of country, the North America (NA) market is bifurcated into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Cross country analysis is provided for the U.S. and Canada, across NA. Furthermore, the Europe market is analyzed across France, Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe. Cross country analysis is provided for the U.K. The APAC 3D audio market is also segmented at country level which includes China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Japan and Australia cross country analysis is also provided. Middle East & Africa region covers the G.C.C. countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America covers the markets in Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the 3D audio market along with its components and end-users. Also, the report provides insights related to components and different end-users according to the various geographical regions mentioned above.







Global 3D Audio Market: Research Methodology



The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews.Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.







Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from the UK Cinema Association, Cinema Theatre Association, International Game Developers Association (IGDA), and The Association for UK Interactive Entertainment among others.







Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the 3D audio market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.







Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.







Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.







Global 3D Audio Market: Competitive Dynamics



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global 3D audio market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.







Parameters such as 3D audio investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the 3D audio market are OSSIC, 3D Sound Labs, Auro Technologies Inc., Comhear Inc., Core Sound LLC., dearVR, Dolby Labs, DTS, Inc. (Xperi Corporation), Dysonics, Hooke Audio, ISONO Sound, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co., VisiSonics Corporation (Realspace 3D), and Waves Audio Ltd.







The 3D audio market has been segmented as follows:



Global 3D AudioMarket







By Component



Hardware



Loudspeakers



Headphones



Microphones/Mic



Soundbars



High-end



Mid-range



Entry level



AVRs



Others







Software



Services







By End-use



Personal/In-house



Mobile Devices



Home Theater



Gaming



AR/VR Based



Others







Commercial



Automobile



Cinema



Music



Gaming



AR/VR Based



Others







Museum



AR/VR Based



Others







VR concerts



Others







By Geography



North America



U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America



Europe



Germany



The U.K.



France



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of MEA



South America



Brazil



Rest of South America







