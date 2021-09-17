3D Bioprinting Market Size to Progress by $ 1.24 bn during 2020-2024 | Rising Cost Efficiency and Enhanced Productivity to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 17, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D bioprinting market is poised to grow by USD 1.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The 3D bioprinting market report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity and technological advances in the 3D printers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high initial costs to set up a 3D printing facility will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
3D Bioprinting Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
3D Bioprinting Market is segmented as below:
- Solution
- 3D Bioprinters
- Bioprinting Materials
- Services And Ancillary Equipment
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- Application
- Human Tissue And Organ Generation
- Medical Testing
- Dental
- Prosthetics
- Others
3D Bioprinting Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 3D bioprinting market report covers the following areas:
- 3D Bioprinting Market size
- 3D Bioprinting Market trends
- 3D Bioprinting Market industry analysis
3D Bioprinting Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allevi Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., CELLINK AB, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmBH, Organovo Holdings Inc., Poietis, REGEMAT 3D SL, regenHU Ltd., and VIVAX BIO LLC are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the3D Bioprinting Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
3D Bioprinting Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D bioprinting market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3D bioprinting market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3DD bioprinting market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D bioprinting market vendors
