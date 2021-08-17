3D Bioprinting Market Size to Reach USD 2,687.8 Million in 2027 | Increasing Use of 3D Bioprinters in Medical Procedures, Training and Testing Along with Organ Engineering and Regenerative Medicine are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D bioprinting market size is expected to reach USD 2,687.8 Million in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, according to the recent report by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements in 3D bioprinters, increasing investment to accelerate research and development activities of bioprinters, and rising use of 3D bioprinters to develop biomaterials for drug research and regeneration of joints and ligaments are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, numerous advantages of 3D bioprinting in organ reconstruction to treat various end-stage disorders is another key factor contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

3D bioprinting leverages techniques similar to additive manufacturing to mix up growth factors, cells, and biomaterials to create biomedical parts that can mimic natural tissue attributes. 3D bioprinting leverages layer-by-layer technique to add materials called as bioinks to create tissue-like structures that can be used in medical and tissue engineering procedures. Recent advancements in the technique has expanded its scope in drug design and development by creating target tissues and cells for drug research and testing. In addition, 3D bioprinters can be used to reconstruct tissues from any body part and this has further increased its applications for treating various severe and chronic disorders. Significant progress in tissue engineering and production of biomaterials have contributed considerably to the 3D bioprinting market growth.

Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/133

3D bioprinters have been extensively used in vaccine research during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bioprinting is widely being used in the development of regenerative medicines, stem cell therapies, drug research and therapies, and tissue and organ reconstruction. Increasing application of 3D bioprinting in cosmetic and pharmaceutical sector is also a key factor contributing to the revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, lack of skilled professionals and technical knowledge, high costs of 3D bioprinting, and limited access to advanced technologies in developing and underdeveloped countries are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Inkjet-based printing segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of ink-jet-based printing in healthcare industry for biofabrication of tissues and cells and in drug delivery approaches owing to its cost-effectiveness, higher reliability, and increased efficiency.

Living cells segmented accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global market in 2019 and is expected to register considerable revenue growth going ahead owing to increasing use of living cells in stem cell research and regenerative medicine.

Research application dominated other segments in terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing investment to accelerate R&D activities, rapid progress in stem cell research, and growing demand for regenerative medicine owing to increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

North America market revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, increasing R&D activities in stem cell and regenerative medicine, rising investment by public and private organizations, and presence of key players in the region.

market revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, increasing R&D activities in stem cell and regenerative medicine, rising investment by public and private organizations, and presence of key players in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for tissue and organ transplants, growing preference for cosmetic surgeries, and increasing investment to boost drug research and development.

is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for tissue and organ transplants, growing preference for cosmetic surgeries, and increasing investment to boost drug research and development. Key companies in the market include Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, among others.

In July 2021 , T&R Biofab, which is a Korean 3D printer manufacturer, announced successful fabrication of liver tissues and translation into an animal test subject for the first time ever in a groundbreaking research step. Leveraging the firm's 3DX bioprinter, researchers have been able to develop spherical microtissues into structures that can replicate the "lobules" found in human liver.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/133

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D bioprinting market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Laser-based

Inkjet-based

Syringe-based

Magnetic Levitation

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Clinical Application

Blood Vessels



Skin

Research Application

Regenerative Medicine



3D Cell Culture



Drug research

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Research [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-bioprinting-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

The Global Oncology Informatics Market size was valued at USD 4.62 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.01 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%. An increase in the awareness of the different types of treatment options for oncology will drive the demand for the oncology informatics market. The major driving factor is the rise in the prevalence of cancer and heavy investment by the government institutes and research organizations.

The Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market size was valued at USD 6.05 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 11.62 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%. The market is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of nerve injuries. The high incidence of neurological disorders among the growing population is expected to drive the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market growth.

The Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market size was valued at USD 6.88 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 8.90 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5%. The market is mainly driven by the increasing aging population and their growing need for spine care. Advancements in surgical technology is a key contributing factor behind the increasing demand for spinal fusion devices over the forecast period.

The Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market size was valued at USD 1.92 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.11 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The global Interventional Oncology Devices market is forecasted to expand exponentially owing to the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The increasing government initiatives to support Interventional Oncology is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.

The global spinal implants and surgery devices market size was valued at USD 10.22 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 14.70 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The spinal implants and surgery devices market is observing high demand owing to factors including the rising occurrence of spinal disorders, a rise in the elderly population, growing inclination for less invasive surgery, and growing research activities for developing technologically updated in spinal devices.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-3d-bioprinting-market

SOURCE Emergen Research