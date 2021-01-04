3D Bioprinting Market Size USD 9956.9 Million by 2026 at CAGR 18.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Bioprinting Market is Segmented by Type (Magnetic 3D Bioprinting, Laser-assisted Bioprinting, Inkjet 3D Bioprinting, Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting), by Application (Clinical Applications, Research Applications, Drug and Medical Research, Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture), : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Bioprinting Category.

The global 3D Bioprinting market size is projected to reach USD 9956.9 Million by 2026, from USD 8316 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the 3D Bioprinting market size are technological advancements in 3D bioprinters and biomaterials, increasing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries, and rising public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities.

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current 3D bioprinting market size, trends, and 3D bioprinting market forecast estimations from 2021 to 2026, which assists in identifying the prevailing 3D bioprinting market opportunities.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on 3D Bioprinting Market:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-31D1657/Global_3D_Bioprinting

COVID-19 IMPACT ON 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET

The 3D bioprinting market size is witnessing an upward spike with the increasing spread of Covid-19. This is attributed to the increasing demand for ventilators and the lack of availability of test kits. Various 3D bioprinting companies are manufacturing respirators and ventilators to overcome the shortage of these devices.

The progress of vaccine and drug research has been accelerated by this pandemic, as scientists are using emerging technology to allow safety testing in people. In the meantime, numerous 3D bioprinting companies are focusing on artificial tissue research and development.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE 3D BIOPRINTING MARKET SIZE

Technological advancements in the 3D bioprinting industry are expected to drive the growth of the 3D bioprinting market size. Bioprinting has emerged as a promising technology for the manufacturing of artificial tissues and organs that can revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions. Bioprinting companies around the world are actively innovating in the fields of regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and stem cell therapy.

Furthermore, increased use of 3D bioprinting in cosmetic surgeries and stem cell research activities is expected to further increase the growth of the 3D bioprinting market size during the forecast period. The large gap between demand and availability of organ transplants signifies a huge requirement amongst the patients and the physicians, and new 3D bioprinting technologies have a strong potential to meet this demand.

3D bioprinters are becoming important in drug testing and clinical trial applications as it drastically reduces the need for animal trials. The United States Food and Drug Administration's regulatory body has begun to recognize 3D bioprinting as an integrated alternative for determining drug safety and efficacy. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the 3D bioprinting market size.

View Report Details Before Purchasing:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-31D1657/global-3d-bioprinting

3D BIOPRINTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Inkjet 3D Bioprinting is expected to hold the largest 3D bioprinting market share during the forecast period. The global inkjet based 3D bioprinting market is anticipated to reach 1423.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2017 to 2025. At the same time, Magnetic 3D bioprinting is expected to show the fastest growth during the 3D bioprinting market during the forecast period.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest 3D Bioprinting Market share during the forecast period. The growing integration of IT into the healthcare industry is expected to increase the 3D bioprinting market size in this region. Furthermore, the rising adoption of 3D bioprinting for the production of medical products is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the increasing incidence of COVID-19 cases and the rising investment of the government in R&D.

Inquire for Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-31D1657/Global_3D_Bioprinting_Market

3D BIOPRINTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

3D Bioprinting Breakdown Data by Type

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting.

3D Bioprinting Breakdown Data by Application

Clinical Applications

Research Applications

Drug and Medical Research

Regenerative Medicine

3D Cell Culture.

The following players are covered in this report:

Organovo Holdings Inc

EnvisionTEC GmbH

Nano3D Biosciences, Inc

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K

Advanced Solutions, Inc

Aspect Biosystems Ltd

3Dynamic Systems Ltd

regenHU

Cellink

Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Poietis

GeSiM

Exone

Stratasys

Advanced BioMatrix

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-31D1657&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-31D1657&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The Inkjet-based 3D Bioprinting Market is Segmented by Type (Printing Equipment, Printing Material), by Application (Medical, Scientific Research) and by various regions.

- 3D Bioprinting in Medical Market is Segmented by Type (Magnetic 3D Bioprinting, Laser-assisted Bioprinting, Inkjet 3D Bioprinting, Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting), by Application (Hospital, Clinics, Research Labs) and by various regions.

- 3D Bioprinting Equipment Market is Segmented by Type (Hydrogels, Biological Ink, Organ Class Material), by Application (Medical Apparatus And Instruments, Human Organs, The Scientific Research), and by various regions

- Laser-based 3D Bioprinting Market

- Magnetic Levitation 3D Bioprinting Market

- 3D Bioprinting for Life Science R&D Market

Click Here To See More Related Reports On 3D Bioprinting

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports