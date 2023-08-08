3D CAD software market to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2022 to 2027; The increasing demand for 3D CAD for manufacturing products to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D CAD software market size is expected to grow by 3,512.43 million during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.72% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 30% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. This is mainly due to the presence of many established manufacturing companies such as Boeing, General Motors, and General Electric in the US. These companies use 3D CAD software for product design, manufacturing, and research and development (R&D) activities. The US also has many major and important suppliers such as Autodesk and PTC that provide 3D CAD products for domestic and international markets. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D CAD Software Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

3D CAD Software Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

Increasing demand for 3D CAD for manufacturing products is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

End users are increasingly using virtual platforms to optimize prototype designs, and 3D CAD is also facilitating the process of bringing designs directly into production execution systems.

The trend of minimizing the hardware inside the machine to reduce the overall size of the machine while keeping the application level is becoming popular.

3D CAD helps engineers and designers to achieve this goal by showing them all sides of the mechanical part and allowing the design to be changed in the process.

Hence, the rising demand for 3D CAD software from the manufacturing sectors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

LeadingTrend -

The emergence of new technologies is the primary trend shaping the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software market growth.

Multi-screen access, which allows software access from anywhere and anytime via mobile devices, has become an inevitable requirement for industry professionals. Therefore, these technologies in CAD software are imminent.

The growing need for mobile/anywhere accessibility is driving the deployment of cloud-based CAD solutions. Cloud-based access allows developers, engineers, and designers to access and use tools from anywhere, on any device, and save their work to the cloud platforms.

Hence, the emergence of new technologies in the 3D CAD software market will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

The increasing availability of open-source and free versions of 3D CAD software is a major challenge that affects the growth of the market.

With the increasing demand for digitization in the current market scenario, the demand for open-source software has raised in the market. Open-source market players offer a wide range of business analysis tools and applications.

The main and common features offered in proprietary software are also available in most open-source 3D CAD software. FreeCAD, Fusion 360, Onshape, and DraftSight are some of the popular open-source 3D CAD software available in the market.

The two main advantages of open-source platforms over commercial software are the availability of source code and rapid and reliable deployment.

Hence, the growing availability of open-source and free versions of 3D CAD software will decrease the profit margin of market players, which will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key 3D CAD Software Market Players:

The 3d cad software market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ActCAD LLC, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Bricsys NV, Corel Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, IMSI Design LLC, IronCAD LLC, Nemetschek SE, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, SketchList, SolidCAM GmbH, Trimble Inc., ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd., and Constellation Software Inc.

3D CAD Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This 3D CAD software market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud), application (manufacturing, AEC, automotive, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premises software provides greater data privacy and security because data is stored locally, not in the cloud, and can be used offline, and users do not need an internet connection to access the software. Moreover, on-premises 3D CAD software refers to the traditional software model where the software is installed and runs on the user's local computer or server. This software is installed on the user's hardware and is managed by the user or the company's IT department. the user has full control over the software, including optimization and customization according to different business requirements is one of the main advantages of on-premises 3D CAD software.

Company Landscape

Companies covered

Company classification

Market positioning of companies

Competitive scenario

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,250.89 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.72%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (oil and gas, manufacturing, power, water and wastewater treatment, and others), type (solution and services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing adoption of SCADA in the manufacturing industry drives market growth during the forecast period.

The CAD market in APAC size is expected to increase by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.37%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the CAD market in APAC segmentation by end-user (aerospace and defense industry, automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, and others) and Geography (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of APAC). The shift from a licensed-based model to a subscription-based model is notably driving the CAD market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

3D CAD Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,512.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ActCAD LLC, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Bricsys NV, Corel Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, IMSI Design LLC, IronCAD LLC, Nemetschek SE, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, SketchList, SolidCAM GmbH, Trimble Inc., ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd., and Constellation Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

