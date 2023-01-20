3D Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2031 at an 18.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Culture Market By Product, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report the 3D cell culture market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.

he global 3D cell culture market size has witnessed exponential growth in the past few years due to shift in preferences of the researchers toward the use of these cultures, especially in cancer research. The cells in these cultures grow three dimensionally with zones of oxygen & nutrient gradients and cellular heterogeneity that closely reflects in-vivo microenvironment. As a result, several cellular functional differences such as alterations in protein expressions and responsiveness to inhibitor molecules are observed when cells are grown in 3D cell cultures in comparison to 2D.



Thus, these cultures provide a competitive edge over the monolayer cultured cells notably in drug discovery and development. Therefore, these factors are expected to impel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, global rise in the demand for organ transplantation owing to prevalence in lifestyle and chronic diseases is predicted to supplement the market growth further. On the contrary, costs associated with implantation of 3D cell cultures in contrast to 2D and irregularity in outcomes due to lack of standardized protocols are anticipated to restrict the growth of the market.



However, the emergence of advanced and innovative 3D cell culture technologies in coming years is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain moderate for pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the 3D cell culture industry. The prominent players in the market are facing a set-back, due to the lockdowns, which has led to a drop in the manufacturing and use of 3D cell culture among the researchers across universities & academic institutes. However, this deleterious impact is being compensated by a rapid development in stem cell therapy research and increase in R&D for developing regenerative medicines for treating COVID-19 patients.



Based on product, the 3D cell culture market can be categorized into scaffold-based platforms, scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, microchips, and services. Scaffold-based platforms are used to alter the cell culture procedure by providing a surface on which the cells can easily impart 3D growth. Scaffolds are used in drug discovery and cell expansion, owing to the availability of a variety of materials and structural choices.

In addition, there are other advantages related to the use of scaffold-based platforms such as ease of imaging and simple assay protocol. Moreover, the mechanical and biochemical properties of the scaffold can easily be modified as per the need of the application. Thus, this segment is expected to dominate the product segment throughout the forecast period as there is a high demand for scaffold-based platforms for creating 3D cell cultures. Nevertheless, scaffold-based platforms can adsorb test compounds, limit downstream endpoints for analysis, and introduce different biological substances, thereby obstructing the segment growth.



Based on application, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. Cancer research segment is anticipated to be the largest growing segment over the analysis period. This is majorly attributed to the advantages offered by 3D cell culture in cancer research, these include ease of altering cell proliferation and morphology, revealing realistic drug response, capturing phenotypic heterogeneity, allowing experimental manipulation in gene expression & cell behavior and representing the tumor microenvironment.

Preclinical studies that utilize the benefits of 3D cell culture early on can critically improvise the understanding of cancer biology. These include elimination of poor drug candidates and identification of physiologically relevant targets that were previously inaccessible in 2D cultures. This can largely contribute toward the segment growth.



Based on end user, the global 3D cell culture market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. The academic institutes segment held a dominant position in the end user segment throughout the analysis period. This growth is due to rise in collaborations between several companies with research institutes and clinical laboratories owing to the rise in demand of 3D cell cultures for various healthcare applications.

For instance, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Durham University based in the UK have collaborated for engineering 3D skin substitutes with the help of tissue-mimetic 2D platforms for studying the process of ageing in-vitro. In addition, many academic institutes have focused their R&D activities toward 3D culture models for developing novel approaches for treating different medical conditions. This surge in research activities across academic institutes and universities is predicted to propel the growth of the segment over the analysis period.



