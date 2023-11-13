3D Cell Culture Market to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, cancer and stem cell research segment of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D cell culture market size is expected to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 15.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by application (Cancer and stem cell research, Drug discovery and toxicology testing, and Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The 3D cell culture market share growth by cancer and stem cell research segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer and significant funding for cancer research are significant factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in focus during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

3D Biotek LLC, BICO Group AB, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, InSphero AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, QGel SA, REPROCELL Inc., Synthecon Inc., SynVivo Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TissUse GmbH, and MIMETAS BV

3D Biotek LLC - The company offers 3D Cell Culture products such as 3D cell culture devices.

3D Cell Culture Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the global market during the forecast period. The primary markets for 3D cell culture in North America are the US and Canada. In this region, market growth is expected to outpace that in Europe and the Rest of the World (ROW). This accelerated growth can be attributed to substantial investments in new manufacturing facilities made by major companies like Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Corning Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Such investments are set to drive the expansion of the 3D cell culture market in North America during the forecast period.

3D Cell Culture Market: Driver & Trend:

The increase in infectious diseases is notably driving the market growth.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 3D cell culture market between 2021 and 2026.

Precise estimation of the 3D cell culture market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 3D cell culture market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D cell culture market vendors.

