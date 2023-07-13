3D Cell Culture Market worth $2.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D cell culture industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future. As advancements in biotechnology and tissue engineering continue to accelerate, the adoption of 3D cell culture models is becoming increasingly widespread. These models provide a more physiologically relevant environment for studying cell behavior, drug screening, and disease modeling, offering superior insights compared to traditional 2D cell cultures. With the integration of technologies such as bioprinting and microfluidics, researchers are able to create complex 3D structures that mimic the intricate architecture of human organs, enabling better drug discovery and personalized medicine. Furthermore, the increasing demand for regenerative medicine and organ transplantation fuels the development of sophisticated 3D cell culture systems for tissue engineering applications. As a result, the 3D cell culture industry is expected to revolutionize drug development, disease research, and regenerative medicine, ushering in a new era of innovative solutions for healthcare challenges.

3D Cell Culture Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Major factors driving the market growth at significant CAGR are increasing adoption of 3D cell culture over, restrictions over animal testing and increased use of 3D cell culture in personalized medicine.

3D Cell Culture Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emergence of microfluidics-based 3D cell culture Key Market Drivers High focus on developing alternatives to animal testing

Scaffold-based 3D cell culture accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the 3D cell culture market in 2022.

Based on product, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell cultures, scaffold-free 3D cell cultures, microfluidics-based 3D cell cultures, and magnetic & bioprinted 3D cell cultures. The scaffold-based 3D cell cultures segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. The advantages of scaffolds in 3D cell cultures, such as structural rigidity, the availability of attachment points, and support, have greatly driven the preference for the segment and ensured its large share in the market.

The cancer & stem cell segment research segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the 3D cell culture market in 2022.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cancer & stem cell research, drug discovery & toxicology testing, and tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. Cancer & stem cell segment research accounted for the largest market share of the market in 2022. The increasing prevalence of cancer and significant funding initiatives for cancer research from the government and the private sector are major factors driving the growth of this application segment..

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on region, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of cancer and a well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry are key factors supporting the growth of the North American 3D cell culture market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

3D Cell Culture Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

High focus on developing alternatives to animal testing Greater adoption of personalized medicine globally for multiple diseases Increased government support and funding for 3D cell culture Increased industry-academia collaboration on 3D cell culture and research

Restraints:

High costs of implementing 3D cell culture technologies Lack of widely accepted or single standardization in 3D cell culture

Opportunities:

Emergence of microfluidics-based 3D cell culture High growth opportunities and booming biopharmaceutical sector in emerging economies

Challenges:

Lack of consistency in 3D cell culture products High dependence on plastic waste disposals and consumables

Key Market Players:

The 3D cell culture market is consolidated, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), and Avantor Inc. (US) are some of the leading players in this market.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , Corning launched the Elplasia 12K flask featuring a unique microcavity geometry that enables easy spheroid formation, culture, treatment, assessment, and harvest, with approximately 12,000 spheroids of uniform size and shape per flask, generating 125 times more yield than conventional 96-well spheroid plates.

, Corning launched the Elplasia flask featuring a unique microcavity geometry that enables easy spheroid formation, culture, treatment, assessment, and harvest, with approximately 12,000 spheroids of uniform size and shape per flask, generating 125 times more yield than conventional 96-well spheroid plates. In March 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a plasma-like medium, a cell culture medium that mimics the metabolic profile of human plasma, designed to provide researchers with a realistic view of cell growth within the human body.

3D Cell Culture Market Advantages:

Physiological relevance: 3D cell culture models better mimic the complex three-dimensional structure and cellular interactions found in living tissues and organs. This physiological relevance allows for more accurate representation of cell behavior, drug responses, and disease progression, leading to improved reliability and predictive power in preclinical studies.

Enhanced drug discovery: 3D cell culture models enable more reliable screening of potential drug candidates by providing a more realistic microenvironment. This helps identify compounds with better efficacy and safety profiles, reducing the cost and time associated with failed clinical trials.

Disease modeling: 3D cell cultures can be engineered to recapitulate specific disease conditions, offering researchers a powerful tool for studying disease mechanisms, identifying novel therapeutic targets, and evaluating the effectiveness of potential treatments. This contributes to a deeper understanding of diseases and facilitates the development of personalized medicine approaches.

Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine: 3D cell culture systems play a crucial role in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications. They allow for the creation of complex tissue constructs with controlled architectures, promoting cell differentiation, tissue formation, and organ development. This opens up possibilities for organ transplantation, replacement therapies, and the development of alternative models for toxicology testing.

High-throughput screening: 3D cell culture platforms can be adapted for high-throughput screening, enabling the testing of multiple compounds or interventions simultaneously. This accelerates the drug discovery process and facilitates the identification of promising candidates with higher efficiency.

Reduced animal testing: By providing a more accurate representation of human biology, 3D cell culture models can help reduce the reliance on animal testing in preclinical research. This aligns with the growing emphasis on ethical and sustainable research practices.

In summary, the 3D cell culture market offers advantages such as enhanced physiological relevance, improved drug discovery, disease modeling capabilities, tissue engineering potential, high-throughput screening, and reduced reliance on animal testing. These advantages make 3D cell culture an invaluable tool for advancing biomedical research and development in the coming years.

3D cell culture Market - Report Highlights:

Key conferences, and events 2022-2023, key stakeholders & buying criteria, pipeline analysis and trends/ disruptions impacting customer business are added in the market overview chapter.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This would help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Impact of the recession has also been added in the new addition of the report.

Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

The hydrogel/ ECM segment is further subsegmented into synthetic and natural hydrogels.

Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major products in the 3D cell culture market. The new edition of the report provides an updated service portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Market evaluation framework, market share analysis, and competitive leadership mapping have been added in the competitive landscape chapter of the report.

The competitive leadership mapping has been updated considering recent developments in the company evaluation matrix.

