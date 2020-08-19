3D Cell Cultures Industry Report 2020-2025: Impact of COVID-19 on the World of Cell Culture

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Cultures: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes:

An overview of the global markets and technologies for 3D cell cultures

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with estimated data from 2020 to 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Information on analytical systems used in tissue and cell culture, cellomics and human cancer model initiative (HCMI)

Details about assay development for mesenchymal stem cells, In Vitro testing of adventitious agents and description of assays and assay kits

A look at the main classes of models for researching cancer and other diseases, benefits of 3D models to cancer research and description of 3D engineered scaffolds

Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the world of cell culture

Insights into U.S. regulatory status of bioprinted products; basic guidelines for the regulation of biologics, regenerative medicine, and xenotransplants

Relevant patent analysis, including recent activity and a list of key patents

Market share analysis of the major players in the industry and their comprehensive company profiles including Agilent Technologies, BioVision Inc., Cell Applications Inc., Envisiontec Inc., Mitra Biotech Inc., Promega Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Whether the discussion is about stem cells, tissue engineering, or microphysiological systems, their vital role in drug discovery, toxicology, and other areas leading to new product development, 3D cell culture is becoming the environment that will increasingly define the basis for future advances.

To mix metaphors, 3D cell culture is also cross-roads through which just about everything else passes on its way to building knowledgebases or introducing new products. This study is needed to bring together and make sense out of the broad body of information encompassed by 3D cell culture.

Three-dimensional cell culture has been used by researchers for many years now, with early adoption and now key roles in cancer and stem cells. Organ-on-a-chip technology, also known as microphysiological systems, is leading to dramatic breakthroughs. Also, stem cell research coupled with synthetic biology is opening new areas. This study is needed to provide a perspective on these advances.



Furthermore, classical toxicology testing programs have been in place for many decades, and over the past 20 years, animal welfare and scientific activities have spurred the development of in vitro testing methods. In silico methods are advancing in novel ways that need to be analyzed and considered in terms of their impacts on cell culture.

This report investigates the recent key technical advances in 3D cell culture equipment, raw materials, assay kits, analytical methods, and clinical research organization (CRO) services. It should also be pointed out that this report takes a somewhat different position on 2D cell culture. It has been criticized for its inadequacies and the misleading information it can produce. However, a review of industry practices makes it clear that it still has its place and will contribute to future advances in unexpected ways.

The company section looks at many of the suppliers who provide equipment, assays, cells, reagents, and services used in 3D cell culture. This study sought to understand business models and market maturity dynamics in greater depth as well as providing more quantitative analysis of their operations.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Chapter 2 Summary

Chapter 3 Highlights and Issues

An Opening Comment on an Amazing Industry

Industry Issues

In Vitro versus In Vivo

Dimensionality

The Research Chain for 2D and 3D Cell Culture

Best Practices

Standardization

Regulation

Genomics Forcing the Hand of the FDA

Leachables and Extractables

Broad Issues

Research Talent Shortages

The Shifting International Picture

Pace and Diversification of Innovation

A Comment on the "Other" Areas of Cell Culture

Omics Everywhere

Is 2020 a Watershed Year for the Cell Culture Industry?

Preliminary Market Analysis

Cell Culture Market Growth Rate Estimates

Assessing Large-Scale Media Consumption Needs

Modeling Future Growth in Biopharmaceuticals

Base Case for the Cell Culture Market

Challenges in Projecting Sales and Growth

Cell Culture Media Market Estimates

Cell and Gene Therapy Bioprocessing Segment

Evaluating Media Consumption for Biosimilars

What About CDMOs?

Microfluidics

Bioreactors

Internal Cell Culture Resources

Drug Development Costs: What to Believe?

Is There Too Much Concentration of Ownership in Biotechnology?

Characterizing Innovation in 3D Cell Culture

Bioprinting Strategic Roadmap

Impact of COVID-19 on the World of Cell Culture

Clinical Trials on COVID-19

Chapter 4 Tissue and Cell Culture: Technology and Product Background

Where did Tissue and Cell Culture Start?

History and Early Applications

Invention of Tissue Culture

Development of Sustained Cell Lines

First Cell Culture Flask and Rigorous Techniques

Lindbergh: The Cell Culture Equipment Pioneer

Establishing Continuous Cell Lines

Key Developments in Equipment

Terminology and Concepts

Tissue and Cell Culture Industry

Tissue

Cells

Cell Types

Tissue Culture and Cell Culture Definitions

Cell Lines

Care and Growth of Cell Culture Systems

Consumables

Media, Sera and Reagents

Gels and Scaffolds

Microplates/Microtiter Plates

Equipment

Bioanalytical Instruments

Bioanalytical Imaging

Bioprinting

Bioreactors

Other Equipment for Cell Culture

Adherent Approaches

Traditional Roller Bottles

Other Systems

Information Technology: Software and Services for the Cell Culture Research Market

Software for the Research Market in Cell Culture

Software-Related Support Services

Bioprocessing Consumables for Cell Culture

Microcarriers for Large-Scale 3D Culture

Sera for Large-Scale 3D Culture

Media for Large-Scale 3D Culture

Bioreactor Bags for Large-Scale 3D Culture

Other

Bioprocessing Equipment

Analytical Equipment for Bioprocessing

Automation Systems for Bioprocessing

Support Equipment for Bioprocessing

Aspects of Large-Scale Manufacturing of Biopharmaceuticals and Vaccines

Suspension Proteins and Monoclonal Antibodies

Adherent-Cell-Based Therapies and Vaccines

Small-Scale Adherent to Make Somatic Cells, Stem Cells and Tissues

Vaccines

Vaccine Development as a Catalyst

Vaccines Developed Using Human Cell Strains

Exosome Manufacturing

Viral Vector Manufacturing

Lentivirus Manufacturing

Plasmid Manufacturing

Cell Culture End Users

Pharma/Biopharma

Universities

Government

CROs/CDMOS

Other

Cell Culture Applications

Drug Discovery

Clinical Development

Toxicology

Basic Research

Bioprocessing Development

Other

Regional Markets

The Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 5 Assays, Imaging and Analysis

Assays

Assay Development for Mesenchymal Stem Cells

In Vitro Testing of Adventitious Agents

Assays and Assay Kits

Cell-Based Assays: Overview and Newer Developments

Cells Used in Cell-Based Assays

Notes on 3D Cell-Based Assays

Kinetic Metabolism Assays

Cell Proliferation

Viability and Cytotoxicity

Permeability Assays for Cell Viability and Survival

Cell Invasion

Cell Signaling and Communication

Cytostatic

Cell Death Assays

Imaging Technology

Imaging Assays

Fluorescence as a Driver of Screening

Analytical Systems Used in Tissue and Cell Culture

Understanding ""Cellomics""

HCS Support of 3D Cell Culture

NGS Discovery Pools

Multiplex Assays

Predictive Toxicology

Neuro Safety

The Omics Invasion

Transcriptomics

Chapter 6 Regulation and Standardization

U.S. Regulatory Status of Bioprinted Products

Basic Guidance for the Regulation of Biologics

Guidance for Regenerative Medicine

Guidance for Xenotransplants

Guidance for Regenerative Medicine: Emergency Approval

Regulating Bioprinted Products

Chapter 7 3D Models for Cancer

Disease Modeling

Cancer

Main Classes of Models for Researching Cancer and Other Diseases

Cell Lines

Spheroids and Organoids

Genetically Engineered Mouse Model (GEMM)

Patient-Derived Tumor Xenografts (PDXs)

Overview: Cancer at the Cellular Level

In Vivo (Animal) Testing Standard

Empire of the Mouse

Humanized Mice

2D Culture

3D Requirements

Cell Number and Viability

Migration and Invasion

Unmet Needs: Angiogenesis and Immune System Evasion

Benefits of 3D Models to Cancer Research

Greater Distinction in Cell Morphology and Proliferation

Greater Gene Expression and Cell Behavior

Better Models of Cell Migration and Invasion

Cell Heterogeneity

Breast Cancer as a Driver of 3D Cultures

Structure, Polarity and Apoptosis

Melanoma as a Driver of 3D Cultures

Moving to Spheroid Configurations

3D Systems in Cancer Research

Multicellular Tumor Spheroids

Multilayered Cell Cultures

3D Engineered Scaffolds

Natural Materials

Synthetic Materials

Human Cancer Model Initiative (HCMI)

Next-Generation Human Cancer Models

Drug Sensitivity and Resistance

Altered Signaling and Sensitivity

Drug Resistance

Cellular Signaling

Cellular Signaling Mediated by Integrins

Drug Screening

Approaches and Endpoints

Spheroid Applications

Metastasis via 3D Cell Migration Model

Metastasis via Lung-on-Chip

Cancer Metabolism

Future Horizons

Metastases

Coculture

Vascularization

Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts

Cancer Stem Cells

Combination Therapies

Biologics Development

Tumor Recurrence

Patient-Derived Cells

Patient-Derived Tumor Xenografts (PDXs)

Evolution of PDX Platforms

Chapter 8 Landscape for Toxicology and Drug Safety Testing

Introduction

Liver

Cardiovascular Toxicity

Toxicology Background

Testing for Adverse Effects on the Skin

New Assessment Methodologies Impact on 3D Cell Culture

Toxicology Testing in Cosmetics

Updated Regulatory Requirements

Efficacy of Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals

Aspects of Cosmetic Toxicity Testing

Skin Irritation

Skin Corrosion

Phototoxicity

Skin Sensitization

Eye Irritation

Acute Systemic Toxicity

Acute Toxicity Testing

Cytotoxicity Assays for Acute Toxicity Testing

Chronic and Repeated Dose Toxicity

Carcinogenicity and Genotoxicity

Overview

In Vitro Methods: Background and Recent Developments

Regulatory versus Drug Development Applications

Efforts to Reduce False Positives

Recent Innovations in Screening

Future Challenge: Non-genotoxic Carcinogens

Reproductive and Developmental Toxicity

Background

Following the Reproductive Cycle

Development and Reproductive Tox Testing Types

Zebrafish Model for Developmental Toxicity Screening

Combination of Zebrafish and Stem Cells

Biomedical Frontiers: Male Testis

Endocrine Disruptor Screening

Background

Environmental Toxicology Impacts In Vitro Methods

High-Production Volume Chemicals

ToxCast and Tox 21 Initiatives

Future Challenge: Thyroid Disruption

BG1 Assay

Toxicokinetics and ADME

In Vitro Developments

Metabolism

Pharmacokinetics of Low Turnover Compounds

Organotypic Models

3D Models for Skin

3D Corneal System

Absorption Barrier Models

Gastrointestinal

Lung

Blood- Brain Barrier

Real Architecture for 3D Tissue Barriers and Extracellular Matrix

Liver Toxicity

Uniqueness and Complexity of Liver

Liver as a Key Driver for 3D Innovation

In Vitro Liver Applications

In Vivo Liver Function and Structure

Liver Metabolism

In Vitro Liver Models

Cocultures of Hepatocytes and Macrophages

3D Liver Models

Bioprinted Liver Tissue

Detected Hepatosphere Structures and Functionality

Ideal Criteria

Drug Resistance

Transporter Studies

Achieving Heterotypic Cell-Cell Contacts

Unmet Needs and Future Drivers of Innovation

Morphogen Signaling

Multi-donor Liver Cells

Kidney Toxicity Applications

Future Challenge: Stem-Cell Derived Kidney Cells

Bioprinted Kidney Tissue

Pancreatic Toxicology Applications

Cardiovascular Toxicity

Commercial Avenue

Collaboration with Regulators

Cardiovascular Drug Discovery

Microelectrode Arrays (MEAs) Based on Impedance

Surrogate for Aortic Ring Assay via Bioprinted Magnetics

Vasodilator Activity

3D Engineered Heart Tissues

Chapter 9 Stem Cell Landscape

A History of Stem Cells

Major and Minor Research Areas for Stem Cells

3D Stem Cell Culture Systems

Plate or Culture Dish

Spinner Flask and Rotating Wall Vessel

Perfusion Bioreactor and Microcarrier Systems

Shortcomings

Microfluidics and Stem Cells

Short Review of Stem Cell Biology

Embryogenesis

Growth, Structure and Morphology of Stem Cells

Stem Cell Differentiation

Stem Cell Differentiation versus Proliferation

Extracellular Matrix and Stem Cells

Soluble Factors

Manufacturing Stem Cells

Controlling Embryoid Body Formation

Forced Aggregation Cultures

Hanging-Drop Approach

Applications

Stem Cell Markers for High-Throughput Screening

Teratomas and the Teratoma Assay

Fujifilm (Cellular Dynamics Inc.)

Stem Cell Research Breakthroughs

Stem Cells for Neuroscience Discovery and Development

Example: Alzheimer's Research

Background: B-Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis

Human iPSC-Derived Models

New 3D Model

Other Advantages of 3D

Envisioned Applications

Other 3D Neuro Applications

Stem Cells for Cardiovascular Discovery

Stem Cells for the Development of Regenerative Medicine

Background: Allogenic versus Autologous

MicroRNAs

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPS)

Chapter 10 Regenerative Medicine: Organ Transplants and Skin Substitutes

Regenerative Medicine

Need for Organ Transplants

Applications in Regenerative Medicine

Investments in Regenerative Medicine

Skin Substitutes Industry

Tissue Culture Allograft and Autograft Products

Tissue Engineering in Regenerative Medicine

